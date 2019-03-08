Search

Independent publishers and authors come together for book benefit for Newham homeless people

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 July 2019

The Newham event follows on from the successful Book Benefit for the Hackney Homeless. Picture: Open Pen.

The Newham event follows on from the successful Book Benefit for the Hackney Homeless. Picture: Open Pen.

Archant

Independent publishers are donating books for a charity event to raise money in aid of homeless people in the borough.

Will Ashon is among the authors who will do readings at the Book Benefit for the Newham Homeless. Picture: Open Pen.Will Ashon is among the authors who will do readings at the Book Benefit for the Newham Homeless. Picture: Open Pen.

Books from 10 publishers will be sold at half price for Book Benefit for the Newham Homeless, which will also feature readings by six authors.

All proceeds from book sales, bar takings and donations will go to charity Bridges Homeless Support.

Independent literary fiction publisher and short story magazine Open Pen will host the event in partnership with Newham Bookshop at The Wanstead Tap in Forest Gate on August 27.

It follows the format of the Book Benefit for the Hackney Homeless in March, which was run by Influx Press and bookshop Burley Fisher and raised more than £1,000 for charity.

Open Pen founding editor Sean Preston said: "After the success of (that event), we're rolling out a second event that looks to be even bigger, aiming to raise more money and awareness for local homeless charities.

"Bridges supports homeless and vulnerably housed people to identify and address multiple needs."

The event starts at 7pm and entry is free.

Visitopenpen.co.uk/book-benefit-for-the-newham-homeless for more information.

Newham Council halt plans to close East Ham rat run

Neighbours urged Newham Council not to 'burn bridges' after the local authority restricted access to Browning Road bridge in East Ham. Picture: Jon King

Man, 23, charged after series of sex attacks in Newham and Waltham Forest

Abdallah Baballah has been charged in relation to a serious of sexual assaults, including an attempted rape in the Central Park Road area of East Ham on July 11. Picutre: Google street view.

'This has torn me apart': Mum of murdered teenager speaks out as killers jailed for life

Braeden Henry and Sean Obazee have been jailed for life for the murder of Abdul Mayanja. Picture: Met Police

More than 1,000 march against knife crime to show that young people can turn lives around

Demonstrators carried signs with anti-knife crime messages. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Fraud gang jailed who conned 100 victims out of £500,000 with fake online ads for goods

Alex Scurtu, 29, from Canning Town (left), jailed 5 years and Gift Mangava, 41, from Swanley, the ‘brains’ behind the fraud, jailed six years and nine months. Picture: Met Police

