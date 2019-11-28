Appeal for Christmas donations as East Ham foodbank prepares for 'busiest ever December'

Regular volunteers at the Bonny Downs foodbank Terri Holmes and Jonny Adams. Picture: Bonny Downs Community Association Archant

A charity in East Ham is appealing for help to meet demand for emergency food parcels, which has more than doubled over the past year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Volunteers Audrone Juciuviene and Maureen Kinsey serving up a hot lunch at Bonny Downs foodbank. Picture: Bonny Downs Community Association Volunteers Audrone Juciuviene and Maureen Kinsey serving up a hot lunch at Bonny Downs foodbank. Picture: Bonny Downs Community Association

Bonny Downs Community Association (BDCA) has launched a Christmas appeal to raise money and feed families in need during what is expected to be its busiest ever December.

The Bonny Downs foodbank gave out 1,629 food parcels between October 2018 and September - up 107 per cent on the previous 12 months.

BDCA chief executive Peter Laing said: "It's heart-breaking to see demand for emergency food continuing to rise in Newham.

"The truth is that too many families will be going without even the basics this holiday season.

"That's why we are asking people to give what they can to our appeal.

"A small amount could make a big difference for our neighbours who are struggling."

BDCA relies on donations to provide essential emergency food and offers additional support to help visitors tackle the underlying causes of their crisis, such as debt and benefits advice.

You may also want to watch:

Since 2013, the foodbank has provided more than 6,000 emergency food parcels, with children making up around a third of recipients.

It is delivered on Wednesdays in partnership with Bonny Downs Baptist Church and Newham Foodbank.

Project coordinator Angie Allgood said: "We're so grateful to our local heroes who have given money and time to the foodbank this year and our amazing team of volunteers are geared up for (the Christmas period).

"Our priority is to ensure our visitors can cook a hot meal this Christmas, something so many of us take for granted, but we'd also love to top up our food parcels with a few festive treats."

BDCA welcomes financial donations via localgiving.org/bdca specifying 'foodbank'.

For its Christmas appeal, the foodbank will accept online supermarket food deliveries to Bonny Downs Church between 10am and 2pm each Wednesday until December 11.

Non-perishable food, toiletries and Christmas treats can be donated at The Well Community Centre until Monday, December 16.

After the holidays, unwanted Christmas gifts can also be donated to The Well during usual business hours.

Online shoppers can contribute a small proportion of their spend on Amazon Smile by signing up at smile.amazon.co.uk and selecting BDCA.