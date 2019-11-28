Search

Advanced search

Appeal for Christmas donations as East Ham foodbank prepares for 'busiest ever December'

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 November 2019

Regular volunteers at the Bonny Downs foodbank Terri Holmes and Jonny Adams. Picture: Bonny Downs Community Association

Regular volunteers at the Bonny Downs foodbank Terri Holmes and Jonny Adams. Picture: Bonny Downs Community Association

Archant

A charity in East Ham is appealing for help to meet demand for emergency food parcels, which has more than doubled over the past year.

Volunteers Audrone Juciuviene and Maureen Kinsey serving up a hot lunch at Bonny Downs foodbank. Picture: Bonny Downs Community AssociationVolunteers Audrone Juciuviene and Maureen Kinsey serving up a hot lunch at Bonny Downs foodbank. Picture: Bonny Downs Community Association

Bonny Downs Community Association (BDCA) has launched a Christmas appeal to raise money and feed families in need during what is expected to be its busiest ever December.

The Bonny Downs foodbank gave out 1,629 food parcels between October 2018 and September - up 107 per cent on the previous 12 months.

BDCA chief executive Peter Laing said: "It's heart-breaking to see demand for emergency food continuing to rise in Newham.

"The truth is that too many families will be going without even the basics this holiday season.

"That's why we are asking people to give what they can to our appeal.

"A small amount could make a big difference for our neighbours who are struggling."

BDCA relies on donations to provide essential emergency food and offers additional support to help visitors tackle the underlying causes of their crisis, such as debt and benefits advice.

You may also want to watch:

Since 2013, the foodbank has provided more than 6,000 emergency food parcels, with children making up around a third of recipients.

It is delivered on Wednesdays in partnership with Bonny Downs Baptist Church and Newham Foodbank.

Project coordinator Angie Allgood said: "We're so grateful to our local heroes who have given money and time to the foodbank this year and our amazing team of volunteers are geared up for (the Christmas period).

"Our priority is to ensure our visitors can cook a hot meal this Christmas, something so many of us take for granted, but we'd also love to top up our food parcels with a few festive treats."

BDCA welcomes financial donations via localgiving.org/bdca specifying 'foodbank'.

For its Christmas appeal, the foodbank will accept online supermarket food deliveries to Bonny Downs Church between 10am and 2pm each Wednesday until December 11.

Non-perishable food, toiletries and Christmas treats can be donated at The Well Community Centre until Monday, December 16.

After the holidays, unwanted Christmas gifts can also be donated to The Well during usual business hours.

Online shoppers can contribute a small proportion of their spend on Amazon Smile by signing up at smile.amazon.co.uk and selecting BDCA.

Most Read

Jailed: West Ham drug dealer who ran county lines networks

Oludewa Okorosobo and Seif Khalid Hashim have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Appeal after man punched repeatedly on train from Homerton to Stratford

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Contract for controversial £1bn Silvertown Tunnel is signed

Artist's impression of one of the Silvertown tunnel portals. Picture: TfL

Tributes to ‘loyal’ factory worker stabbed to death at house party

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Newham and Romford teens arrested in Dagenham after stolen car failed to stop for police

Two teenage boys from Romford and Forest Gate have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Jailed: West Ham drug dealer who ran county lines networks

Oludewa Okorosobo and Seif Khalid Hashim have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Appeal after man punched repeatedly on train from Homerton to Stratford

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Contract for controversial £1bn Silvertown Tunnel is signed

Artist's impression of one of the Silvertown tunnel portals. Picture: TfL

Tributes to ‘loyal’ factory worker stabbed to death at house party

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Newham and Romford teens arrested in Dagenham after stolen car failed to stop for police

Two teenage boys from Romford and Forest Gate have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

East London get better of Braintree rivals following superb second-half display

East London players celebrate their win at Braintree (pic ELRFC)

Sotiriou returns to O’s following impressive Dover stint

Leyton Orient's Ruel Sotiriou keeps the ball against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Boxing: Davies celebrates Cesay reunion in style

Ohara Davies (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Wapping women take over at top from neighbours, as men pull further clear at summit

Wapping women's seconds in action against Old Loughts (pic James Budgen)

Karate: Lots to cheer for London Tang Soo Do members

London Tang Soo Do members celebrate their success
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists