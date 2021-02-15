Funding for phone service befriending lonely elders during pandemic

Published: 12:54 PM February 15, 2021

A phone “befriending" service is supporting older people in the borough who are feeling lonely or isolated through the pandemic.

Almost 80 elders have received a combined 317 hours of phone calls from 21 volunteers since the service was launched by Bonny Downs Community Association (BDCA) in March.

It will continue until the end of this year after the East Ham charity received £11,550 in funding from the Allchurches Trust.

BDCA elders advocacy and befriending project co-ordinator Clem Richards said: “We know from our conversations with older people in Newham what a difference this simple but effective befriending service can make.

“Our team and volunteers are thrilled that we have secured the funding to continue as the pandemic unfolds. And we welcome client referrals from other Newham community organisations and agencies via our website.”

Phone befriending is part of a programme of joined-up services the charity offers for older people in the borough.

This includes personal advocacy on a range of issues from housing to debt management, weekly social activities such as bingo and lunches, and sports and fitness activities from circuit training to tai chi.

During lockdown, activities have been run online where possible.

BDCA chairman Dave Mann said: “Many elders in our community are disadvantaged through poverty, disability, illiteracy or struggling with bereavement or poor health.

“In too many cases, the pandemic has increased their isolation as they have no family nearby or can't meet with their usual social groups because of restrictions.

“Our online activities and phone befriending service have been a lifeline for many elders, providing comfort, friendship and encouragement at a challenging time.

“We’re delighted that Allchurches Trust has recognised the loneliness many older people continue to face in Newham and we are extremely thankful for their continued partnership and funding of our befriending work.”

Anyone who wants to join the befriending service is invited to contact Clem Richards on 07449 105 436 or by emailing clem.richards@bonnydowns.org during business hours.