Tributes to Plaistow-born Bond star Honor Blackman

Honor Blackman has died aged 94. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Tributes have been paid to Plaistow-born James Bond star Honor Blackman, who has died aged 94.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Best known for playing Pussy Galore alongside Sean Connery in Goldfinger, other acting roles included Cathy Gale in 1960s TV show The Avengers and the goddess Hera in a production of Jason And The Argonauts.

Her family confirmed her death in a statement, saying: “It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman aged 94.

You may also want to watch:

“She died peacefully of natural causes at home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family.

“She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her two adopted children Barnaby and Lottie, and her four grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby.

“As well as being a much adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent; with an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic she achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment and with absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavours she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times.”

Film director Edgar Wright described Honor Blackman as the “ultimate Bond Girl and original Avenger”.

Actor Joe McGann, who starred alongside Blackman in the ITV series The Upper Hand, tweeted: “Just heard the very sad news that dear Honor has died. What a woman she was- fiercely bright, superbly funny and a wonderful actress on screen and onstage. I loved every day of working with her and I loved and respected her with all my heart. RIP.”