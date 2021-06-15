The Boleyn Tavern in East Ham to welcome back punters after £1.5m restoration
- Credit: Remarkable Pubs Ltd
One of east London's landmark pubs is to reopen following a £1.5million restoration.
The Boleyn Tavern in Barking Road, East Ham, is due to welcome back punters this month after an 18-month closure.
During that time, independent chain Remarkable Pubs has aimed to return the boozer to its Victorian glory and how it would have appeared on first opening in 1899.
Among the changes, a red lino floor has been replaced by sanded floorboards and marble. A coloured glass skylight - spanning what would have been a billiards room - has also been restored to its former glory.
The historic pub was a favourite of West Ham FC fans for generations before the club's move to London Stadium.
You may also want to watch:
Pub manager Sean Atkinson is to welcome customers for their first socially-distanced pints on June 24.
Hand-pumped real ales come from Fullers, Shepherd Neame, Hackney brewery Five Points and Tottenham craft brewery Beavertown, with guest beers to choose from as well.
The announcement comes shortly after National Beer Day, which celebrates the popular alcoholic drink.
National Beer Day encourages drinkers to spread "beery love" by raising a glass, saying "cheers to beer" and posting a message on social media with the hashtag #CheerstoBeer at 7pm today (June 15).