The Boleyn Tavern in East Ham to welcome back punters after £1.5m restoration

Published: 11:10 AM June 15, 2021

The Boleyn Tavern is due to reopen on June 24. - Credit: Remarkable Pubs Ltd

One of east London's landmark pubs is to reopen following a £1.5million restoration.

The Boleyn Tavern in Barking Road, East Ham, is due to welcome back punters this month after an 18-month closure.

During that time, independent chain Remarkable Pubs has aimed to return the boozer to its Victorian glory and how it would have appeared on first opening in 1899.

The Boleyn Tavern was a local for generations of West Ham United fans. - Credit: Remarkable Pubs Ltd

Among the changes, a red lino floor has been replaced by sanded floorboards and marble. A coloured glass skylight - spanning what would have been a billiards room - has also been restored to its former glory.

An original coloured glass skylight, which would have spanned the former billiard room, now covers a lounge and food servery. - Credit: Remarkable Pubs Ltd

The historic pub was a favourite of West Ham FC fans for generations before the club's move to London Stadium.

Robert Thomas, the founder of Remarkable Pubs Ltd, is flanked by the pub's manager Sean and chef Stephen. - Credit: Remarkable Pubs Ltd

Pub manager Sean Atkinson is to welcome customers for their first socially-distanced pints on June 24.

Hand-pumped real ales come from Fullers, Shepherd Neame, Hackney brewery Five Points and Tottenham craft brewery Beavertown, with guest beers to choose from as well.

The announcement comes shortly after National Beer Day, which celebrates the popular alcoholic drink.

The pub's exterior with its new sign. - Credit: Remarkable Pubs Ltd

National Beer Day encourages drinkers to spread "beery love" by raising a glass, saying "cheers to beer" and posting a message on social media with the hashtag #CheerstoBeer at 7pm today (June 15).