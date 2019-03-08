West Ham reveals plans for new Boleyn Memorial Gardens

The latest proposed designs for the Memorial Garden. Picture: West Ham United Archant

Plans for the new memorial gardens at Boleyn Ground have been unveiled.

With an inscription on angled plaques, the proposal is meant to look and feel more like a war memorial, which West Ham said was requested during consultation.

The football club said the "thoughts and feelings" of family members have always been the highest priority. It also emphasised that this isn't a final plan and can be changed.

The new design comes from West Ham United and the developer Barratt, with input from the families of those remembered at the site.

Currently, the memorial garden will be replaced by a temporary area of reflection at the end of January 2020, with the new memorial opening in 2022.

To close the current site, the club will hold a ceremony where items that have been left will be "carefully and respectfully" collected, before preserving them however families ask.

The club and the developer said they are dedicated to a transparent and open process for closing the memorial, adding that anyone with questions can get in touch at supporterservices@westhamunited.co.uk.