Search

Advanced search

'It was quite an undertaking': Three year transformation of Boleyn Ground and backyard recorded on film

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 January 2020

Rob Cram filmed the redevelopments for a few seconds every day for three years. Picture: Rob Cram

Rob Cram filmed the redevelopments for a few seconds every day for three years. Picture: Rob Cram

Archant

A 15-minute video has been taken revealing the transformation of West Ham United's ground and backyard.

The film was shot by Rob Cram on his Galaxy S4 from the 15th storey of Cearns House in William Morley Close, East Ham for 20 seconds every week for three and a half years.

The edited end result shows the demolition of the Hammers' old Boleyn Ground and a neighbouring bus depot replaced by blocks of flats.

You may also want to watch:

Rob said: "It was quite an undertaking. I thought it would be interesting to capture both developments and the history around that area.

"It felt incredible to see it change. The biggest shock was how quickly the buildings came together."

The 47-year old Hammers fan, whose video games focused YouTube channel has 64,500 subscribers, recalled thousands of fans descending on Priory Road on match days.

But the area now attracts potential buyers and more new neighbours.

"It's interesting to see the contrast," Rob said.

Most Read

600 protesters join Newham march against controversial citizenship law in India

The march started in Romford Road on Saturday morning (January 4). Picture: Jon King

Missing girl, 13, could be in Stratford

Have you seen missing girl Tenisha Pennington, 13, from Kidlington, Oxford? Picture: Thames Valley Police

Newham cop sacked without notice for drink driving

Pc Nathan Mattison, of the Mets north-east command unit, which covers Newham and Waltham Forest, was arrested for drink driving on March 7 last year. Picture: Met Police

West Ham tops an ‘alternative’ Premier League chart

West Ham's London Stadium home. Picture: Ken Mears

Crossrail: TfL confirms further delays to troubled line’s opening

The opening date for Crossrail - which will be known as the Elizabeth line - has been delayed further. Picture: Catherine Davison

Most Read

600 protesters join Newham march against controversial citizenship law in India

The march started in Romford Road on Saturday morning (January 4). Picture: Jon King

Missing girl, 13, could be in Stratford

Have you seen missing girl Tenisha Pennington, 13, from Kidlington, Oxford? Picture: Thames Valley Police

Newham cop sacked without notice for drink driving

Pc Nathan Mattison, of the Mets north-east command unit, which covers Newham and Waltham Forest, was arrested for drink driving on March 7 last year. Picture: Met Police

West Ham tops an ‘alternative’ Premier League chart

West Ham's London Stadium home. Picture: Ken Mears

Crossrail: TfL confirms further delays to troubled line’s opening

The opening date for Crossrail - which will be known as the Elizabeth line - has been delayed further. Picture: Catherine Davison

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Middlesex Counties Premier League: Brentham 2 Clapton CFC 2

Clapton CFC in action against Brentham (Pic: Max Reeves)

West Ham handed home tie against West Brom

West Ham United manager David Moyes celebrates after seeing his sides score their fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

‘It was quite an undertaking’: Three year transformation of Boleyn Ground and backyard recorded on film

Rob Cram filmed the redevelopments for a few seconds every day for three years. Picture: Rob Cram

Missing girl, 13, could be in Stratford

Have you seen missing girl Tenisha Pennington, 13, from Kidlington, Oxford? Picture: Thames Valley Police

Crossrail: TfL confirms further delays to troubled line’s opening

The opening date for Crossrail - which will be known as the Elizabeth line - has been delayed further. Picture: Catherine Davison
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists