'It was quite an undertaking': Three year transformation of Boleyn Ground and backyard recorded on film

Rob Cram filmed the redevelopments for a few seconds every day for three years. Picture: Rob Cram Archant

A 15-minute video has been taken revealing the transformation of West Ham United's ground and backyard.

The film was shot by Rob Cram on his Galaxy S4 from the 15th storey of Cearns House in William Morley Close, East Ham for 20 seconds every week for three and a half years.

The edited end result shows the demolition of the Hammers' old Boleyn Ground and a neighbouring bus depot replaced by blocks of flats.

Rob said: "It was quite an undertaking. I thought it would be interesting to capture both developments and the history around that area.

"It felt incredible to see it change. The biggest shock was how quickly the buildings came together."

The 47-year old Hammers fan, whose video games focused YouTube channel has 64,500 subscribers, recalled thousands of fans descending on Priory Road on match days.

But the area now attracts potential buyers and more new neighbours.

"It's interesting to see the contrast," Rob said.