3D street art illusion brings Boleyn Ground to life

3D street artist Joe Hill and St Edward's Primary pupils unveil the illusion painting in Upton Gardens. - Credit: Barratt London

West Ham United’s former home was brought to life through a 3D street art illusion in Upton Park.

The Boleyn Ground was the subject of a striking pavement painting by world-renowned artist Joe Hill of 3D Joe and Max.

Inspired by Hammers' anthem I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles, the 5x3m anamorphic artwork was featured at the Upton Gardens development by Barratt London on Friday and Saturday, September 24 and 25.

3D street artist Joe Hill with St Edward's Primary pupils after unveiling the artwork in Upton Gardens. - Credit: Barratt London

The work portrays a giant bubble floating out of a hole in the pavement, which looks down onto the former stadium in its glory days.

Mr Hill, who has travelled the world from New York to Shanghai creating his 3D street art, said: “I love creating artwork that is completely interactive, and that especially ignites people’s imaginations who not might normally take a second glance.

“The picture allows people to jump on it, play with it, come up with different poses; it’s a unique way to celebrate the area’s incredible sporting legacy.”

The unveiling was attended by 58 Year 6 pupils from the neighbouring St Edward's Catholic Primary School.

Pupils watched Mr Hill finish his work and were treated to an exclusive lesson on how to draw a “hole in the ground” illusion.

St Edward’s headteacher Paul Underwood said: “The students’ current art topic is street art, so the timing couldn’t be better.

A pupil from St Edward's Primary with artist Joe Hill. - Credit: Barratt London

“After a year of learning from home, it’s fantastic to give kids the opportunity to see things like this happen in real life, appreciate the scale of the project, and get them genuinely engaged and inspired.

“They thoroughly enjoyed the morning, and I am sure will be sharing a few bubble selfies.”

Year 6 pupils from the St Edward's Catholic Primary School were given an exclusive lesson on drawing a "hole in the ground" illusion. - Credit: Barratt London

The Boleyn Ground was home to West Ham United from 1904 until 2016, when the Premier League club moved to the London Stadium in Stratford.

The former ground was demolished to make way for the development.

Upton Gardens marks its heritage with a bubble-themed sculpture along the Legacy Walk, a green public throughway at its centre, alongside a grassed area with turf originating from the stadium’s memorial grounds.