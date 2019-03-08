Decomposed body found in 'hoarder's' home in East Ham

The body was found at an address in Rochford Close. Pic: Google Archant

A decomposed body has been found at a ‘hoarder’s’ home in East Ham.

Officers were called to the address in Rochford Close on Saturday morning to carry out a welfare check on a woman in his 70s.

However they were forced to call in a specialist team to carry out a search due to the 'extremely unsanitary' and 'unsafe condition of the property.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: “The search was not undertaken as part of any criminal investigation.

“The specialist search team was required due to the unsafe condition of the property, the extremely insanitary conditions and the considerable quantity of rubbish and other property stored inside.

“There is no evidence at this stage to suggest that the death is suspicious.”

Police enquires are underway to confirm the identity of the deceased person.

A post mortem will take place in due course.