Body found in search for missing Newham man

Published: 7:10 PM April 13, 2021

Police found a body in the Royal Docks during the search for missing man Marius Aionesi (pictured). - Credit: Met Police

A body has been found in the Royal Docks which police are "confident" is missing man Marius Aionesi.

Officers have been searching for Marius, 34, who lived in the Silvertown/Canning Town area, since March 28.

This afternoon (Tuesday, April 13), police divers searching in the Royal Docks discovered a body near to where he was last seen on March 27.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "While formal identification is yet to take place, detectives are confident the body is that of Marius.

"His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

You may also want to watch:

"There is no evidence, at this stage, of third party involvement."

The death is being treated by police as non-suspicious but unexplained.

Det Sgt David Doig said: “This is clearly not the outcome any of us would have wanted. Our thoughts are with Marius’ family and friends as they come to terms with this loss.

“I would like to thank all those in the local community who shared our appeal for information. Your support was greatly appreciated.”

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.