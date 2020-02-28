Little Ilford teacher Bobby Seagull delivers libraries funding petition to 10 Downing Street

Little Ilford school teacher Bobby Seagull delivers the petition to 10 Downing Street on Thursday, February 27. Picture: CILIP/Iain Geddes Archant

A Little Ilford school teacher has delivered a petition to 10 Downing Street calling for an end to a decade of library cuts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lord Graham Tope, who was was chairman of a libraries group in parliament, Bobby Seagull and Nick Poole, chief executive of CILIP. Picture: CILIP Lord Graham Tope, who was was chairman of a libraries group in parliament, Bobby Seagull and Nick Poole, chief executive of CILIP. Picture: CILIP

Bobby Seagull teamed up with library association CILIP to demand the next budget includes a pledge to return libraries funding to levels seen before government cuts came into force 10 years ago.

Mr Seagull said: "Libraries are such a vital part of communities. I'm shocked by the funding cuts they've seen in the last 10 years.

You may also want to watch:

"It's time for the government to step-up and guarantee them secure funding so they can continue their amazing work."

Lord Graham Tope, who was was chairman of a libraries group in parliament, Bobby Seagull and Nick Poole, chief executive of CILIP. Picture: CILIP Lord Graham Tope, who was was chairman of a libraries group in parliament, Bobby Seagull and Nick Poole, chief executive of CILIP. Picture: CILIP

A joint report from CILIP and Big Issue shows libraries revenue funding has been slashed by £243million per year in real terms since 2010. The petition has so far been signed by 7,000 people.

Nick Poole, chief executive of CILIP, said: "We desperately need to see revenue funding through local authorities restored to its pre-2010 level."

The petition remains open until March 11. Visit librariesdeliver.uk/austerity