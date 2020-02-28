Search

Advanced search

Little Ilford teacher Bobby Seagull delivers libraries funding petition to 10 Downing Street

PUBLISHED: 12:30 29 February 2020

Little Ilford school teacher Bobby Seagull delivers the petition to 10 Downing Street on Thursday, February 27. Picture: CILIP/Iain Geddes

Little Ilford school teacher Bobby Seagull delivers the petition to 10 Downing Street on Thursday, February 27. Picture: CILIP/Iain Geddes

Archant

A Little Ilford school teacher has delivered a petition to 10 Downing Street calling for an end to a decade of library cuts.

Lord Graham Tope, who was was chairman of a libraries group in parliament, Bobby Seagull and Nick Poole, chief executive of CILIP. Picture: CILIPLord Graham Tope, who was was chairman of a libraries group in parliament, Bobby Seagull and Nick Poole, chief executive of CILIP. Picture: CILIP

Bobby Seagull teamed up with library association CILIP to demand the next budget includes a pledge to return libraries funding to levels seen before government cuts came into force 10 years ago.

Mr Seagull said: "Libraries are such a vital part of communities. I'm shocked by the funding cuts they've seen in the last 10 years.

You may also want to watch:

"It's time for the government to step-up and guarantee them secure funding so they can continue their amazing work."

Lord Graham Tope, who was was chairman of a libraries group in parliament, Bobby Seagull and Nick Poole, chief executive of CILIP. Picture: CILIPLord Graham Tope, who was was chairman of a libraries group in parliament, Bobby Seagull and Nick Poole, chief executive of CILIP. Picture: CILIP

A joint report from CILIP and Big Issue shows libraries revenue funding has been slashed by £243million per year in real terms since 2010. The petition has so far been signed by 7,000 people.

Nick Poole, chief executive of CILIP, said: "We desperately need to see revenue funding through local authorities restored to its pre-2010 level."

The petition remains open until March 11. Visit librariesdeliver.uk/austerity

Most Read

Primary school in Plaistow to close for thorough clean as coronavirus precaution

Selwyn Primary School in Plaistow. Picture: Google Maps

Resignations, dumped cars and ‘missing money’ – what is going on at this tenant organisation?

The playground in Avondale Court, Canning Town has been closed since December 2017 due to disrepair. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Person injured by train at Canning Town station

Casualty on the train track at Canning Town station. Credit: Emily Walls.

Claims of littering and anti-social behaviour from unauthorised Traveller camp in East Ham

The traveller camp at the former Europcar site on Barking Road, East Ham. Picture: supplied

Detectives reissue images of people they want to speak to after fatal shooting of Stratford man

Detectives want to speak to these three people in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Primary school in Plaistow to close for thorough clean as coronavirus precaution

Selwyn Primary School in Plaistow. Picture: Google Maps

Resignations, dumped cars and ‘missing money’ – what is going on at this tenant organisation?

The playground in Avondale Court, Canning Town has been closed since December 2017 due to disrepair. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Person injured by train at Canning Town station

Casualty on the train track at Canning Town station. Credit: Emily Walls.

Claims of littering and anti-social behaviour from unauthorised Traveller camp in East Ham

The traveller camp at the former Europcar site on Barking Road, East Ham. Picture: supplied

Detectives reissue images of people they want to speak to after fatal shooting of Stratford man

Detectives want to speak to these three people in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Nominate now for grassroots football awards

Sir Geoff Hurst is a McDonald's Ambassador (pic Matt Bunn/The FA)

Grow the Game funding available for football clubs

Grow the Game funding is available to local football clubs

New matchday app to help grassroots football clubs

A new matchday app is being launched to help grassroots football clubs with various matters

Goalkeeper Sargeant extends his Leyton Orient contract

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Little Ilford teacher Bobby Seagull delivers libraries funding petition to 10 Downing Street

Little Ilford school teacher Bobby Seagull delivers the petition to 10 Downing Street on Thursday, February 27. Picture: CILIP/Iain Geddes
Drive 24