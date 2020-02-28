Little Ilford teacher Bobby Seagull delivers libraries funding petition to 10 Downing Street
PUBLISHED: 12:30 29 February 2020
Archant
A Little Ilford school teacher has delivered a petition to 10 Downing Street calling for an end to a decade of library cuts.
Bobby Seagull teamed up with library association CILIP to demand the next budget includes a pledge to return libraries funding to levels seen before government cuts came into force 10 years ago.
Mr Seagull said: "Libraries are such a vital part of communities. I'm shocked by the funding cuts they've seen in the last 10 years.
"It's time for the government to step-up and guarantee them secure funding so they can continue their amazing work."
A joint report from CILIP and Big Issue shows libraries revenue funding has been slashed by £243million per year in real terms since 2010. The petition has so far been signed by 7,000 people.
Nick Poole, chief executive of CILIP, said: "We desperately need to see revenue funding through local authorities restored to its pre-2010 level."
The petition remains open until March 11. Visit librariesdeliver.uk/austerity