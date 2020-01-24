New principal announced for Bobby Moore Academy

Daniel Botting will be the new principal at Bobby Moore Academy in September 2020. Picture: DRET DRET

Bobby Moore Academy has appointed a new principal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daniel Botting will take over at the Stratford all-through school in September, replacing outgoing principal Dr Lawrence Foley.

Mr Botting has spent time teaching in Lewisham, Croydon, Hillingdon and Newham.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "I'm looking forward to leading the growth and development of primary and secondary phases, and helping them to become firmly established at the heart of the local community.

"Most of all, I want to ensure that we deliver the world-class education our students deserve."

The school, which welcomed its first pupils in 2017, is part of the David Ross Educational Trust. Its CEO, Mark Neild, said: "We are delighted to have Daniel's experience and expertise leading Bobby Moore Academy and building on the fantastic work that Lawrence and his team have invested.

"We are most grateful to Lawrence for his dedication to the school."