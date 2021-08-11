Education view: 'We want sport to be an inclusive experience'

Opinion

Published: 9:45 AM August 11, 2021

School sports day is always a hot topic of discussion for pupils and parents alike.

In the build-up to our sports day at Bobby Moore Academy, one new parent asked me whether our event was ‘more about participation or competition’.

This triggered something of a debate within the sports department, particularly in light of the Olympics and Paralympics.

The overall view was that sport, especially for school pupils, needs to offer opportunities for both participation and competition.

Participation matters because we want sport to be an inclusive experience, which can offer something for everyone.

By enabling participation for all, school sports can provide a way for young people to experience an activity which they might otherwise never have the chance to.

But even more than this, participation in school sports can be a reminder that no matter what shape or size, young people are able to be part of something which their peers will cheer and applaud as they watch them run, throw, or jump.

This works best in an environment in which participation is not just respected but expected; structures like a school-based house system help to foster a ‘team’ ethos within this, allowing pupils to contribute to something ‘bigger than themselves’ as they take part.

Principal Daniel Botting was asked whether sports day was more about participation or competition - Credit: Archant

Which brings us to the competition aspect - as important, in a different sense. Competition drives us to achieve our best, to go beyond what we might have thought possible.

For young people, this can be an incredible driver of not just sporting achievement, but also self-confidence and a sense of their own progress.

At a school level, that shared pride in taking part in a collective endeavour such as sports day is heightened further by knowing that the competitive element has brought out the very best in those taking part.

For those who genuinely aspire to something beyond just the school sports ground - perhaps inspired by the Olympians and Paralympians of Tokyo - sports day competition can provide an early taster for greater challenges in future.

Not every school pupil aspires to world-class competition, just as not every young person wishes to take part for the sake of participation alone.

That’s why the best sports days celebrate both the competitive and the participatory, the contribution of all those who take part as well as the glory of those who stand on the podium steps.

When we return to the classrooms afterwards, we’re sure to draw on those freshly-tapped wellsprings of self-belief which sports days can provide for all pupils.