Investigation underway after man rescued from Manor Park blaze

A man was rescued from a fire at a flat in Bluebell Avenue, Manor Park this morning (July 21). Picture: Google Archant

A man has been rescued from a fire at a flat in Manor Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics after firefighters in breathing apparatus got him out of the three-roomed apartment in Bluebell Avenue today (July 21).

The flat on the ground floor of the building was damaged by the blaze which saw 10 people flee before the London Fire Brigade (LFB) arrived.

You may also want to watch:

An LFB spokesperson said the brigade’s 999 control officers coached a resident on the ground floor on how to stay safe before crews arrived.

Four fire engines were at the scene with about 25 firefighters fighting the flames after the brigade was called at 2.24am. The blaze was under control by 3.05am.

Crews from East Ham, Stratford and Ilford were there.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the LFB and the Met.