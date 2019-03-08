Over £70k given to Stratford project helping the disabled get into theatre

The Stratford Circus Arts Centre's Blue Sky project helps people living with learning difficulties and disabilities get into theatre. Picture: Robert Workman/Stratford Circus Arts Centre. Robert Workman

A project helping people with learning difficulties and disabilities get into theatre has won £72,000 to continue its work for the next two years.

The Blue Sky project is a company of disabled actors at the Stratford Circus Arts Centre.

As well as the chance to perform, the actors get one-to-one careers support and help writing CVs.

The money was donated by the City Bridge Trust, an arm of the City of London Corporation that maintains the capital's bridges.

The project is the only social occasion outside home for many of the participants, according to Tom Newton from the Stratford Circus Arts Centre.

Director Tania Wilmer said: "Company members often tell us how important this group is to their well-being and call it a second family, so we're thrilled to be continue this programme of work."