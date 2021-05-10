Stratford fast food shop destroyed by 'deep fat fryer' blaze
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
A takeaway shop in Stratford High Street has been destroyed by fire.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) crews were called to the mid-terraced, single-storey fast food shop at 9.21pm yesterday (May 9) by passers-by who saw smoke coming from the building.
Brigade investigators believe the fire was accidental and involved a deep fat fryer.
LFB says the shop was “destroyed” by the blaze and most of the extraction system from the ground floor to the roof was damaged.
No one was reported to be injured in the incident.
An LFB spokesperson said: “We’d like to remind restaurant and takeaway owners to make sure that they don’t have dirty ducting.
“If you don’t clean your extraction system regularly, you’re at a greater risk of ducting fires.”
The fire was under control by 10.48pm.
Four fire engines and 25 crew members from the Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow and Poplar stations were at the scene.