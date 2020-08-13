Search

East Ham MOT test centre damaged in overnight blaze

PUBLISHED: 11:39 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:39 13 August 2020

An MOT testing centre on Wellington Road in East Ham was damaged by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

An MOT testing centre on Wellington Road in East Ham was damaged by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

An MOT testing centre in East Ham was partly damaged in an overnight blaze.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighers were at the scene in Wellington Road after the brigade was called shortly after 10pm yesterday (Wednesday, August 12).

The brigade says part of a single-storey industrial unit was damaged by the fire, which was under control by 10.52pm.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental and involved an electrical mains supply.

The brigade’s 999 control officers took 23 calls to the blaze.

Crews from East Ham, Plaistow, Barking and Stratford fire stations responded.

