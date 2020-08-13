East Ham MOT test centre damaged in overnight blaze

An MOT testing centre on Wellington Road in East Ham was damaged by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade Archant

An MOT testing centre in East Ham was partly damaged in an overnight blaze.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighers were at the scene in Wellington Road after the brigade was called shortly after 10pm yesterday (Wednesday, August 12).

The brigade says part of a single-storey industrial unit was damaged by the fire, which was under control by 10.52pm.

You may also want to watch:

There were no reports of any injuries.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental and involved an electrical mains supply.

The brigade’s 999 control officers took 23 calls to the blaze.

Crews from East Ham, Plaistow, Barking and Stratford fire stations responded.