Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man charged with dangerous driving after crash in Canning Town

PUBLISHED: 17:45 05 August 2019

Blaine Fox from Greenwich was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a crash in Barking Road, Canning Town. Picture: @TheIronHammer

Blaine Fox from Greenwich was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a crash in Barking Road, Canning Town. Picture: @TheIronHammer

Archant

A man has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a police chase ended in a crash in Canning Town.

Blaine Fox, of Rippolson Road, Greenwich, was also charged with theft, possession of a Class B drug, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, having no insurance and handling stolen goods.

The 21-year-old was due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 5.

You may also want to watch:

The charges relate to the Met being called to a street in Uxbridge at 9.31pm on Saturday, August 3.

Officers searched the area and the police helicopter was scrambled. A vehicle sped off and collided with two pedestrians, one of whom was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A Met spokeswoman said: "The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing."

A vehicle later collided with two cars in Barking Road. The people inside did not suffer life-threatening or life-changing injuries, the spokeswoman said.

The Met's directorate of professional standards has been informed as a matter of routine.

Most Read

Man who died after being detained in Custom House named by police watchdog

Jason Lennon. Picture: IOPC

Recorder letters: MSG Sphere, Newham Hospital, housing and Good Work Standard

The prosposed MSG Sphere has support from business. Picture: MSG

Two treated for knife wounds after Forest Gate stabbing

Romford Road, Forest Gate. Picture: Google Maps

Neighbours set up Manor Park campaign group following suspension of rat run closure

Manor Park Community Group held its first meeting on Monday, July 29. Picture: Asfar Ali

How many babies were born in your borough last year? ONS releases official borough-by-borough birth rate statistics

File photo dated 23/01/16 of a baby holding the finger of its mother, as new figures show that the average age of first time mothers is at its highest on record.

Most Read

Man who died after being detained in Custom House named by police watchdog

Jason Lennon. Picture: IOPC

Recorder letters: MSG Sphere, Newham Hospital, housing and Good Work Standard

The prosposed MSG Sphere has support from business. Picture: MSG

Two treated for knife wounds after Forest Gate stabbing

Romford Road, Forest Gate. Picture: Google Maps

Neighbours set up Manor Park campaign group following suspension of rat run closure

Manor Park Community Group held its first meeting on Monday, July 29. Picture: Asfar Ali

How many babies were born in your borough last year? ONS releases official borough-by-borough birth rate statistics

File photo dated 23/01/16 of a baby holding the finger of its mother, as new figures show that the average age of first time mothers is at its highest on record.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Cricket: Newham crushed by Barking rivals

Newham's Akhil Talaulikar

Leyton Orient player ratings: Solid base allows O’s to build on shaky start

Leyton Orient players stand for a minute's silence in memory of former manager Justin Edinburgh during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Interim head coach dedicates victory to Edinburgh family

Leyton Orient's Josh Wright celebrates in front of Justin Edinburgh's family after scoring his side's first goal during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

30,000 cyclists set off from Olympic Park with main roads closed to traffic

A broad grin at the start line for RideLondon at the Olympic Park... but does he know the grueling road that lies ahead? Picture: Andrew Baker for Prudential RideLondon

Man charged with dangerous driving after crash in Canning Town

Blaine Fox from Greenwich was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a crash in Barking Road, Canning Town. Picture: @TheIronHammer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists