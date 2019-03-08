Man charged with dangerous driving after crash in Canning Town

Blaine Fox from Greenwich was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a crash in Barking Road, Canning Town. Picture: @TheIronHammer Archant

A man has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a police chase ended in a crash in Canning Town.

Blaine Fox, of Rippolson Road, Greenwich, was also charged with theft, possession of a Class B drug, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, having no insurance and handling stolen goods.

The 21-year-old was due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 5.

The charges relate to the Met being called to a street in Uxbridge at 9.31pm on Saturday, August 3.

Officers searched the area and the police helicopter was scrambled. A vehicle sped off and collided with two pedestrians, one of whom was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A Met spokeswoman said: "The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing."

A vehicle later collided with two cars in Barking Road. The people inside did not suffer life-threatening or life-changing injuries, the spokeswoman said.

The Met's directorate of professional standards has been informed as a matter of routine.