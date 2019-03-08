Man rushed to hospital after Blackwall Tunnel crash

A man was rushed to hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle in the Blackwall Tunnel. Picture: TfL Archant

A man has been rushed to hospital after a crash involving a motorcyclist.

UPDATE The A102 Blackwall Tunnel (Southbound Bore) (E14). All lanes have reopened following an earlier collision. There are residual southbound delays with queues back to Zetland Street and East India Dock Road while the traffic clears. .https://t.co/UxCfEglCmB — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) October 8, 2019

Paramedics were called to the Blackwall Tunnel at 9.20am today (October 8) following reports of the collision which closed the route to traffic and saw an air ambulance scrambled.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We dispatched an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and a medic on a motorbike to the scene. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital by road."

The link was closed with drivers stuck in the tunnel while the emergency services dealt with the incident. Transport for London (TfL) reported traffic queuing to Hackney Wick and in East India Dock Road.

All lanes have since reopened though TfL had warned of queues remaining in East India Dock Road and Zetland Street.

The Met has been contacted for details of the man's condition.