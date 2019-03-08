Search

Advanced search

Man rushed to hospital after Blackwall Tunnel crash

PUBLISHED: 11:54 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 08 October 2019

A man was rushed to hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle in the Blackwall Tunnel. Picture: TfL

A man was rushed to hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle in the Blackwall Tunnel. Picture: TfL

Archant

A man has been rushed to hospital after a crash involving a motorcyclist.

Paramedics were called to the Blackwall Tunnel at 9.20am today (October 8) following reports of the collision which closed the route to traffic and saw an air ambulance scrambled.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We dispatched an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and a medic on a motorbike to the scene. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

You may also want to watch:

"We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital by road."

The link was closed with drivers stuck in the tunnel while the emergency services dealt with the incident. Transport for London (TfL) reported traffic queuing to Hackney Wick and in East India Dock Road.

All lanes have since reopened though TfL had warned of queues remaining in East India Dock Road and Zetland Street.

The Met has been contacted for details of the man's condition.

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Revealed: Where the 855 crashes happened in Newham last year

Romford Road is one of the crash hotspots. Picture: Ken Mears

Consultation launches into future of Balaam Leisure Centre

The Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow has been closed since December. Picture: Ken Mears

Mum of stabbed teenager organises anti-knife crime conference

Champion Ganda. Picture: Met Police

Chaos as two women fight in Manor Park

Two women were fighting in the street in Manor Park on October 2. Picture: @OfWudan

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Revealed: Where the 855 crashes happened in Newham last year

Romford Road is one of the crash hotspots. Picture: Ken Mears

Consultation launches into future of Balaam Leisure Centre

The Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow has been closed since December. Picture: Ken Mears

Mum of stabbed teenager organises anti-knife crime conference

Champion Ganda. Picture: Met Police

Chaos as two women fight in Manor Park

Two women were fighting in the street in Manor Park on October 2. Picture: @OfWudan

Latest from the Newham Recorder

The EFL and Mind bringing Leyton Orient’s iconic moment to life

Leyton Orient's badge outside Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

O’s paid emotional tribute to Edinburgh at Northampton Town

Leyton Orient players celebrate a goal (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Lola’s Homeless founder calls for an end to homeless deaths on Newham’s streets

Lorraine Tabone of the Lola's Homeless voluntary group. Picture: Ken Mears

Man rushed to hospital after Blackwall Tunnel crash

A man was rushed to hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle in the Blackwall Tunnel. Picture: TfL

Chaos as two women fight in Manor Park

Two women were fighting in the street in Manor Park on October 2. Picture: @OfWudan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists