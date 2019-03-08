Search

Home-schooled children display artwork to mark Black History Month

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 October 2019

Halima, eight, with her artwork. Picture: Julia Omari

Halima, eight, with her artwork. Picture: Julia Omari

Julia Omari

A group of home-educated children have had their artwork displayed at Canning Town library for Black History Month.

The children, aged between five and 17, each picked a black British figure and will explain their work at an event at the library on Monday, October 7.

Two of the pieces will be of Charles Ignatius Sancho, the first black man to vote in England.

Julia Omari, whose eight-year-old daughter Halima's work will feature, said most of the children are from Newham but children visiting from Ghana will also contribute to the display.

Other choices include two actors from the musical Hamilton and Sara Forbes Bonetta, a Nigerian princess sold into the slave trade who became the goddaughter of Queen Victoria.

Julia said: "Most children have the opportunity to have their work displayed at school but the opportunities aren't as common when you're home-schooled."

