Bishop of Brentwood opens primary school's new building

The Bishop of Brentwood at the opening of the St Joachim's Catholic Primary School extension. Picture: Kirstian Pape Kirstian Pape

A Custom House primary school has celebrated its expansion with the official opening of its new building.

St Joachim's Catholic Primary School. Picture: Kirstian Pape St Joachim's Catholic Primary School. Picture: Kirstian Pape

St Joachim's Catholic Primary School is doubling in size by becoming a two-form entry school, with two years of building work finally complete.

The Shipman Road school's new Walsingham wing includes new classrooms, a library, a sensory room and an extension to the hall.

The Bishop of Brentwood, Alan Williams, blessed the new building before officially opening it.

Other guests at the ceremony on Thursday, September 26 included previous headteachers and governors as well as the deputy lieutenant for Newham, John Barber.

The new school library. Picture: Kirstian Pape The new school library. Picture: Kirstian Pape

Pupils were treated to ice cream and cake in the playground as well as a falconry display and a magic performance.

Assistant headteacher Kirstian Pape called the opening "one of the most significant days in the school's history", adding:"It was a fabulous day, and the staff and pupils are all proud to be members of St. Joachim's."