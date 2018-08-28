Bikes salvaged after flood donated to social enterprise

Mark French from insurance firm Sedgwick International, Jim Blakemore from Bikeworks and Salman Keceli from Thames Water with some of the bikes. Picture: Thames Water Thames Water

A social enterprise which supports disabled people and low-income families to cycle has received a donation of bikes salvaged from a flooded basement.

Bikeworks, based in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, were given 55 bikes rescued by Thames Water after a burst water main flooded the basement of a block of flats in nearby Lea Bridge Road last year.

The bikes were written off by the water company’s insurers, with the original owners given money to buy replacements.

Now those which are still usable will be refurbished by Bikeworks to be ridden as part of its projects, with those which can’t be saved stripped and used for spare parts.

Salman Keceli, from Thames Water’s operations team, said: “By donating them to Bikeworks we’re not only preventing them going to landfill but also supporting a good cause which serves the very community that was disrupted when our pipe burst.”