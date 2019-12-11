Christmas Toy Appeal 2019: Kind-hearted bikers donate gifts

Bikers finishing their annual toy run for the Toy Appeal at Arc in the Park. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Archant

Kind-hearted bikers have helped to make this Christmas a happy one for underprivileged children by taking part in a toy run for the Toy Appeal.

The annual ride saw bikers meet at the King's Oak pub in High Beach, on the edge of Epping Forest, before travelling in convoy to the Terence Brown Arc in the Park, in Canning Town.

And they weren't travelling alone - teddies, games, books and a whole host of other gifts were brought with them and handed over to the Toy Appeal.

The appeal, run by the Recorder in partnership with Community Links and facilitated by Ambition, Aspire, Achieve, aims to provide underprivileged children across the borough with presents to open on Christmas morning.

John Pryke, who organised the event on Saturday, December 7, explained that around 30 riders from across London, Essex and Kent took part.

"When I was a kid, my parents weren't rich by any stretch of the imagination," he explained.

"But I always had a toy at Christmas, and an egg at Easter.

"If I can do something for children that will help them get that then that's good."

The gifts donated by the bikers will be added to those collected by schools, businesses and community groups from across east London and beyond.

Events have also been organised to raise money for the toy appeal, with the funds going towards buying even more toys for the appeal.

Clapton CFC will be holding a bucket collection at their match against Indian Gymkhana Club on Saturday, December 14.

The following day, Sunday, December 15, youngsters from Deborah Day Theatre School are set to put on their annual Christmas show in support of the Toy Appeal.

Tickets for the performance, due to take place from 2pm at East Ham Town Hall, cost £10 with the money going towards the appeal. These can be bought directly from Kevin Jenkins by emailing kevinjenkins.christmas@gmail.com

The variety of donation points - which can be found on this page - means that anyone who wants to drop off a gift can do so at a convenient location and time.