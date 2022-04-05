Bikers deliver hundreds of Easter eggs for charity appeal

The bikers rode across east London to deliver the Easter eggs - Credit: Colin Grainger

Dozens of bikers rode from Romford to Canning Town to deliver Easter eggs for vulnerable children.

The event, on Saturday, April 2, saw Riders Who Want to Make a Difference and Triumph East London join up in support of charity Ambition Aspire Achieve’s (AAA) Easter Appeal.

More than 65 bikers and marshals made the trip and dropped off hundreds of chocolate treats at AAA's Terence Brown Arc in the Park base.

Event organiser John Pryke said it was great to see so many old and new faces at the ride. The bikers also support the charity’s annual Christmas Toy Appeal.

Paula Blake, appeal co-ordinator for AAA, said: “The appeal is supporting at least 2,000 vulnerable children this year with a donation of an Easter egg to enjoy on Easter Sunday.

"Those receiving our support need it the most and experience hardship and many challenges on a daily basis.”

The appeal runs until Sunday, April 17 and you can give to AAA’s Amazon Easter Egg Appeal site www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/172130GF7QL3?ref_=wl_share or the charity’s JustGiving campaign page www.justgiving.com/campaign/eastereggappeal22.