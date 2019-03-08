West Ham fans to cycle from Upton Park to London Stadium

West Ham supporters on a previous Bike from Boleyn ride.

West Ham fans are set to get on their bikes to ride between the club's old and new grounds.

The Bike from Boleyn campaign sees football supporters and cycle enthusiasts bike from Upton Park to the London Stadium ahead of West Ham's match against Sheffield United on Saturday, October 26.

Bike from Boleyn chairman Gerard Bailey said: "Football clubs have historically been at the heart of working class communities and it is vital that the link is maintained.

"We have fans coming from as far away as Cambridge and Oxford who welcome the chance to come back to the area that was home to the Hammers for 112 years and travel to the match in the most convenient, quickest way; by bike."

Meet at the Champions Statue, at the junction of Green Street and Barking Road, at 11am.