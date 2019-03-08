Search

Advanced search

West Ham fans to cycle from Upton Park to London Stadium

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 October 2019

West Ham supporters on a previous Bike from Boleyn ride. Picture: Vikki Lince

West Ham supporters on a previous Bike from Boleyn ride. Picture: Vikki Lince

Archant

West Ham fans are set to get on their bikes to ride between the club's old and new grounds.

The Bike from Boleyn campaign sees football supporters and cycle enthusiasts bike from Upton Park to the London Stadium ahead of West Ham's match against Sheffield United on Saturday, October 26.

You may also want to watch:

Bike from Boleyn chairman Gerard Bailey said: "Football clubs have historically been at the heart of working class communities and it is vital that the link is maintained.

"We have fans coming from as far away as Cambridge and Oxford who welcome the chance to come back to the area that was home to the Hammers for 112 years and travel to the match in the most convenient, quickest way; by bike."

Meet at the Champions Statue, at the junction of Green Street and Barking Road, at 11am.

Most Read

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Delays across entire c2c network due to bridge damage

There are delays across the entire c2c network due to bridge damage. Picture: c2c

Can you help police find missing Wanstead woman with links to Barking and Dagenham and Stratford?

Lorraine Robins has been missing from Wanstead for a week and could be in Stratford or Barking and Dagenham. Picture: @RedbridgeMPS

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

Festival organisers withdraw plans for three-day event on Wanstead Flats

Wanstead Flats after the grassfires last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Delays across entire c2c network due to bridge damage

There are delays across the entire c2c network due to bridge damage. Picture: c2c

Can you help police find missing Wanstead woman with links to Barking and Dagenham and Stratford?

Lorraine Robins has been missing from Wanstead for a week and could be in Stratford or Barking and Dagenham. Picture: @RedbridgeMPS

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

Festival organisers withdraw plans for three-day event on Wanstead Flats

Wanstead Flats after the grassfires last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Leyton Orient cruise past Clapton CFC in the cup

Clapton debutant Alice May Williams plays with a mask while recovering from injury (Pic: Clapton CFC)

Clapton CFC progress in Essex Premier Cup

Clapton CFC in action against Runwell Sports (Pic: Thomas Seropian)

Fletcher ‘disappointed’ by O’s defeat at Plymouth

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

West Ham fans to cycle from Upton Park to London Stadium

West Ham supporters on a previous Bike from Boleyn ride. Picture: Vikki Lince

Mayors open new walkway between Canning Town and Poplar

Mayors of Newham and Tower Hamlets, Rokhsana Fiaz and John Biggs, at the opening of the new walkway linking the two boroughs. Picture: Andrew Baker
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists