Search

Advanced search

'It was a great community day': Bike from Boleyn ride hailed a success

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 October 2019

Bike from Boleyn works with charity AAA so children can learn to ride and enjoy their first experience of going to a football match. West Ham fan, Jay, aged eight, learned to cycle through the scheme and was excited to join the event. Picture: Rishi Vaja

Bike from Boleyn works with charity AAA so children can learn to ride and enjoy their first experience of going to a football match. West Ham fan, Jay, aged eight, learned to cycle through the scheme and was excited to join the event. Picture: Rishi Vaja

Archant

The seventh Bike from Boleyn cycle ride from Upton Park to the London Stadium was far from a damp squib in spite of rain.

Cyclists followed the Greenway for most of the route, taking advantage of a new link over Stratford High Street to the Olympic Park. To celebrate this latest development in environmentally friendly transport a ceremonial claret and blue ribbon cutting took place. Picture: Rishi VajaCyclists followed the Greenway for most of the route, taking advantage of a new link over Stratford High Street to the Olympic Park. To celebrate this latest development in environmentally friendly transport a ceremonial claret and blue ribbon cutting took place. Picture: Rishi Vaja

More than 30 riders were drummed off in style by the Dhol Musicians making their way to Stratford via the car free Greenway in time for the match against Sheffield United on Saturday, October 26.

Organiser Cecilia Welsh said: "It was a great community day with a great community spirit throughout. It was uplifting for the area and all those who took part."

You may also want to watch:

People came out in force for the event, a collaboration between community groups including Newham Cyclists, Cycle Confident, Pedal Me, View Tube Bikes, Dohl Musicians and charity Ambition, Aspire, Achieve.

As bubbles blew into the Upton Park sky, young riders had their faces painted with the West Ham badge while their elders kept another pre-match tradition alive by popping into The Boleyn Tavern before setting off.

Fans from the USA even paid their respects at the iconic Champions Statue while organisers also welcomed back Veronica Oakeshott, ex-Boleyn ward councillor, who started the Bike from Boleyn campaign.

Bike from Boleyn was set up to keep the links alive between Upton Park and West Ham's new Stratford home, refusing to let the 112 year history of football at the Boleyn fade and die.

Most Read

‘It smacks you in the face’: Deprivation levels by postcode in Newham revealed

Three areas in Custom House are classed as among the 10pc most deprived in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Calls for Wall End councillor to be suspended over sharing of far right video

Anne Marie Waters of For Britain in a video posted on social media. Picture: AMWaters Media

Do you know this man? Police release image of suspect one year after Manor Park home robbery

Police have released this e-fit image of one of suspects in a robbery at a Manor Park home last year. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Acid thug gets 20 years after ‘horrifying’ street attack in East Ham

Mohammed Al-Ali was jailed 20 years. Picture: Met Police

Barking man jailed for 15 years for ‘devastating’ acid attack in East Ham

Muhammed Al-Ali and Sahme Mohammed were found guilty of throwing a noxious substance with intent to maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm and grievous bodily harm with intent. Pictures: Met Police

Most Read

‘It smacks you in the face’: Deprivation levels by postcode in Newham revealed

Three areas in Custom House are classed as among the 10pc most deprived in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Calls for Wall End councillor to be suspended over sharing of far right video

Anne Marie Waters of For Britain in a video posted on social media. Picture: AMWaters Media

Do you know this man? Police release image of suspect one year after Manor Park home robbery

Police have released this e-fit image of one of suspects in a robbery at a Manor Park home last year. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Acid thug gets 20 years after ‘horrifying’ street attack in East Ham

Mohammed Al-Ali was jailed 20 years. Picture: Met Police

Barking man jailed for 15 years for ‘devastating’ acid attack in East Ham

Muhammed Al-Ali and Sahme Mohammed were found guilty of throwing a noxious substance with intent to maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm and grievous bodily harm with intent. Pictures: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Brill says 100th appearance for O’s was ‘fantastic feeling’ despite draw with Carlisle

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Josh Coulson (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

‘It was a great community day’: Bike from Boleyn ride hailed a success

Bike from Boleyn works with charity AAA so children can learn to ride and enjoy their first experience of going to a football match. West Ham fan, Jay, aged eight, learned to cycle through the scheme and was excited to join the event. Picture: Rishi Vaja

NewVIc pupils gain insight into government work during Cabinet Office visit

Pupils from NewVIc and St John’s School in Surrey visited 10 Downing Street as part of the 'minister for a day' event. Picture: NewVIc

World Cup: England must be ready for Springbok onslaught says Jones

England coach Eddie Jones on the pitch before the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi final (pic David Davies/PA)

West Ham boss must take some blame after changes and subs against Blades

West Ham United's Declan Rice (centre) and his tema-mates looks dejected after Sheffield United's Lys Mousset (not pictured) scores his side's first goal during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists