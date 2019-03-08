'It was a great community day': Bike from Boleyn ride hailed a success

Bike from Boleyn works with charity AAA so children can learn to ride and enjoy their first experience of going to a football match. West Ham fan, Jay, aged eight, learned to cycle through the scheme and was excited to join the event. Picture: Rishi Vaja Archant

The seventh Bike from Boleyn cycle ride from Upton Park to the London Stadium was far from a damp squib in spite of rain.

Cyclists followed the Greenway for most of the route, taking advantage of a new link over Stratford High Street to the Olympic Park. To celebrate this latest development in environmentally friendly transport a ceremonial claret and blue ribbon cutting took place. Picture: Rishi Vaja Cyclists followed the Greenway for most of the route, taking advantage of a new link over Stratford High Street to the Olympic Park. To celebrate this latest development in environmentally friendly transport a ceremonial claret and blue ribbon cutting took place. Picture: Rishi Vaja

More than 30 riders were drummed off in style by the Dhol Musicians making their way to Stratford via the car free Greenway in time for the match against Sheffield United on Saturday, October 26.

Organiser Cecilia Welsh said: "It was a great community day with a great community spirit throughout. It was uplifting for the area and all those who took part."

People came out in force for the event, a collaboration between community groups including Newham Cyclists, Cycle Confident, Pedal Me, View Tube Bikes, Dohl Musicians and charity Ambition, Aspire, Achieve.

As bubbles blew into the Upton Park sky, young riders had their faces painted with the West Ham badge while their elders kept another pre-match tradition alive by popping into The Boleyn Tavern before setting off.

Fans from the USA even paid their respects at the iconic Champions Statue while organisers also welcomed back Veronica Oakeshott, ex-Boleyn ward councillor, who started the Bike from Boleyn campaign.

Bike from Boleyn was set up to keep the links alive between Upton Park and West Ham's new Stratford home, refusing to let the 112 year history of football at the Boleyn fade and die.