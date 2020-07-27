Search

Advanced search

Custom House newsagent celebrates 30 years behind the counter

PUBLISHED: 07:00 28 July 2020

Bharat Desai (left) beams after friends and customers award him for 30 years of service behind the counter at Butchers Road Newsagent. Picture: Daz

Bharat Desai (left) beams after friends and customers award him for 30 years of service behind the counter at Butchers Road Newsagent. Picture: Daz

Archant

A newsagent who faced racist taunts when he first took over a shop is celebrating 30 years in business.

Mr Desai is affectionately known as Mr Desai is affectionately known as "Tom" by his loyal customers. Picture: Daz

Bharat Desai bought Butchers Road Newsagent in Custom House in 1990 when it was known as Wes’s.

But his arrival wasn’t welcomed by everyone with some neighbours taking against an Indian immigrant moving into the area.

However, 30 years later the shop is still going strong with Bharat still opening the shop everyday to welcome customers who have embraced Bharat and given him the affectionate nickname “Tom”.

Son, Vikesh Desai, reflecting on his dad’s success in the trade, said: “It comes down to his personality and his kindness to the community.

Bharat scooped this award from his appreciative customers. Picture: DazBharat scooped this award from his appreciative customers. Picture: Daz

“He’s kept regular customers coming for 30 years. At the beginning things were really difficult. There was a lot of racism when he originally got the shop.

You may also want to watch:

“One time someone drove their car into the front of the shop. A few people took against my dad because he’s brown.

“But the racism died out. A lot of people helped my dad during that time. They tried to protect him.”

Vikesh, 31, explained that his dad didn’t have a lot of money when he arrived from Gujarat at the age of 20, but he got a job in a factory before his uncle helped him get the store.

Bharat started a family, having three sons, and settled into the community who turned out to surprise him on Saturday, July 25 to celebrate the milestone and say thanks.

“I don’t think anyone has ever done anything like that for him,” Vikesh said.

Now in his 60s, Bharat is doing less in the shop, but his commitment to neighbours remained strong, especially during the coronavirus pandemic with the shop opening hours extended so people could get their supplies.

“He feels like customers are his family as well,” said Vikesh, who has taken over the day to day running of the shop.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Romford cyclist loses fight for life after crash in Forest Gate, man in his 20s arrested

A cyclist from Romford has died following a collision with a car at the junction of Romford Road and Crosby Road in Forest Gate. Picture: Google

Covid-19 survivor tells of his ordeal and its lasting impact as he urges people to take coronavirus seriously

Shimol Khakhar, who spent 20 days in ITU at Newham Hospital with coronavirus, has urged people to follow the advice and take the illness seriously. Picture: Barts Health

Boy, 17, is ninth person to be arrested in connection with death of Stephen Morrisson

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Forest Gate man jailed for his part in £4.5million money laundering scam

Part of the haul discovered by police

Clapton CFC have become owners of the historic Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate

Clapton CFC are moving into the Old Spotted Dog (Pic: Garry Strutt)

Most Read

Romford cyclist loses fight for life after crash in Forest Gate, man in his 20s arrested

A cyclist from Romford has died following a collision with a car at the junction of Romford Road and Crosby Road in Forest Gate. Picture: Google

Covid-19 survivor tells of his ordeal and its lasting impact as he urges people to take coronavirus seriously

Shimol Khakhar, who spent 20 days in ITU at Newham Hospital with coronavirus, has urged people to follow the advice and take the illness seriously. Picture: Barts Health

Boy, 17, is ninth person to be arrested in connection with death of Stephen Morrisson

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Forest Gate man jailed for his part in £4.5million money laundering scam

Part of the haul discovered by police

Clapton CFC have become owners of the historic Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate

Clapton CFC are moving into the Old Spotted Dog (Pic: Garry Strutt)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Custom House newsagent celebrates 30 years behind the counter

Bharat Desai (left) beams after friends and customers award him for 30 years of service behind the counter at Butchers Road Newsagent. Picture: Daz

England’s Broad ‘in form of his life’ says Strauss

England's Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson at the end of play on day three of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 27

Maria Sharapova in action

Declan Rice will cost ‘steel van of cash’ says boss Moyes

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) battle for the ball

Boy, 17, is ninth person to be arrested in connection with death of Stephen Morrisson

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police