Custom House newsagent celebrates 30 years behind the counter

Bharat Desai (left) beams after friends and customers award him for 30 years of service behind the counter at Butchers Road Newsagent. Picture: Daz Archant

A newsagent who faced racist taunts when he first took over a shop is celebrating 30 years in business.

Mr Desai is affectionately known as "Tom" by his loyal customers. Picture: Daz Mr Desai is affectionately known as "Tom" by his loyal customers. Picture: Daz

Bharat Desai bought Butchers Road Newsagent in Custom House in 1990 when it was known as Wes’s.

But his arrival wasn’t welcomed by everyone with some neighbours taking against an Indian immigrant moving into the area.

However, 30 years later the shop is still going strong with Bharat still opening the shop everyday to welcome customers who have embraced Bharat and given him the affectionate nickname “Tom”.

Son, Vikesh Desai, reflecting on his dad’s success in the trade, said: “It comes down to his personality and his kindness to the community.

Bharat scooped this award from his appreciative customers. Picture: Daz Bharat scooped this award from his appreciative customers. Picture: Daz

“He’s kept regular customers coming for 30 years. At the beginning things were really difficult. There was a lot of racism when he originally got the shop.

“One time someone drove their car into the front of the shop. A few people took against my dad because he’s brown.

“But the racism died out. A lot of people helped my dad during that time. They tried to protect him.”

Vikesh, 31, explained that his dad didn’t have a lot of money when he arrived from Gujarat at the age of 20, but he got a job in a factory before his uncle helped him get the store.

Bharat started a family, having three sons, and settled into the community who turned out to surprise him on Saturday, July 25 to celebrate the milestone and say thanks.

“I don’t think anyone has ever done anything like that for him,” Vikesh said.

Now in his 60s, Bharat is doing less in the shop, but his commitment to neighbours remained strong, especially during the coronavirus pandemic with the shop opening hours extended so people could get their supplies.

“He feels like customers are his family as well,” said Vikesh, who has taken over the day to day running of the shop.