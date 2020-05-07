Search

Appeal to find missing woman known to frequent Forest Gate and Stratford

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 June 2020

Police are appealing for help finding Beverley Azeez. Picture: MPS

Police are appealing for help finding Beverley Azeez. Picture: MPS

The police are appealing for help to find a missing woman.

Beverley Azeez was last seen in Newham on May 7.

The 25 year old is known to frequent Stratford, Forest Gate and in particular Romford Road.

Anyone with information should call 07920 783353.

