Appeal to find missing woman known to frequent Forest Gate and Stratford

Picture: MPS

The police are appealing for help to find a missing woman.

Missing: Beverley AZEEZ aged 25. Beverly is 5'7" she was last seen in #Newham on 07 May 2020. She is know to frequent #Stratford & #ForestGate in particular Romford Road. If seen please call our missing persons office on 07920 783 353. pic.twitter.com/HCLqUxYNan — Newham MPS | North East BCU (@MPSNewham) June 9, 2020

Beverley Azeez was last seen in Newham on May 7.

The 25 year old is known to frequent Stratford, Forest Gate and in particular Romford Road.

Anyone with information should call 07920 783353.