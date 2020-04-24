There With You: Volunteers praised as Silvertown food hub scoops donations from Better and BH Live social enterprises

A food hub charity has been given a donation of soft drinks and snacks to help needy families.

Stock no longer needed by leisure operator, Better, and BH Live, caterers at the Copper Box Arena and London Aquatics Centre, donated more than 90 cases of soft drinks and 400 bags of snacks to Community Food Enterprise (CFE).

CFE’s Eric Samuel said: “We are very grateful to social enterprises BH Live and Better for their donation to CFE’s food distribution hub. Every contribution allows us to provide some extra support for families in need.”

The venues, normally busy with customers heading to their gym workouts or spectators attending sporting events, have been closed since March 20.

David Christie, BH Live’s head of hospitality, said: “We are so grateful to our volunteers who have come together to help make this happen.”

Russ Barnes, Better partnership manager for Copper Box Arena and London Aquatics Centre, said: “Everyone is enjoying pulling together and hopefully this donation will put a smile on the faces of some people too.”