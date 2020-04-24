Search

Advanced search

There With You: Volunteers praised as Silvertown food hub scoops donations from Better and BH Live social enterprises

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 April 2020

Food hub charity Community Food Enterprise has been given a donation of soft drinks and snacks to help needy families thanks to Better and BH Live, caterers at the Copper Box Arena and London Aquatics Centre, Picture: Better/GLL

Food hub charity Community Food Enterprise has been given a donation of soft drinks and snacks to help needy families thanks to Better and BH Live, caterers at the Copper Box Arena and London Aquatics Centre, Picture: Better/GLL

Archant

A food hub charity has been given a donation of soft drinks and snacks to help needy families.

Stock no longer needed by leisure operator, Better, and BH Live, caterers at the Copper Box Arena and London Aquatics Centre, donated more than 90 cases of soft drinks and 400 bags of snacks to Community Food Enterprise (CFE).

You may also want to watch:

CFE’s Eric Samuel said: “We are very grateful to social enterprises BH Live and Better for their donation to CFE’s food distribution hub. Every contribution allows us to provide some extra support for families in need.”

The venues, normally busy with customers heading to their gym workouts or spectators attending sporting events, have been closed since March 20.

David Christie, BH Live’s head of hospitality, said: “We are so grateful to our volunteers who have come together to help make this happen.”

Russ Barnes, Better partnership manager for Copper Box Arena and London Aquatics Centre, said: “Everyone is enjoying pulling together and hopefully this donation will put a smile on the faces of some people too.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Tributes to ‘pioneering’ Forest Gate GP who becomes fifth to die of Covid-19 in the UK

Tribues have been paid to Dr Yusuf Patel who has died after contracting Covid-19. Picture: Mas Patel

Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ Kingsford Community School teacher who has died of coronavirus

Dr Louisa Rajakumari, who taught English at Kingsford Community School in Beckton, has died from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Kingsford Community School

‘I felt I might not survive’: East Ham woman describes month-long battle with coronavirus

Karolina Króliczek during her battle with coronavirus. Picture: Karolina Króliczek

Flats to be built on site of Upton Park cinema

The site at the junction of Barking Road and Green Street is to be redeveloped. Picture: Google Maps

Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Plaistow accident

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of the collision. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Tributes to ‘pioneering’ Forest Gate GP who becomes fifth to die of Covid-19 in the UK

Tribues have been paid to Dr Yusuf Patel who has died after contracting Covid-19. Picture: Mas Patel

Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ Kingsford Community School teacher who has died of coronavirus

Dr Louisa Rajakumari, who taught English at Kingsford Community School in Beckton, has died from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Kingsford Community School

‘I felt I might not survive’: East Ham woman describes month-long battle with coronavirus

Karolina Króliczek during her battle with coronavirus. Picture: Karolina Króliczek

Flats to be built on site of Upton Park cinema

The site at the junction of Barking Road and Green Street is to be redeveloped. Picture: Google Maps

Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Plaistow accident

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of the collision. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Staff at Newham Hospital.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 25

Arsene Wenger takes a seat at Highbury Stadium after being unveiled as Arsenal's new manager

Coronavirus: Premier League discuss behind-closed-doors TV coverage

A general view of mounted police riding past the Emirates Stadium

Coronavirus: West Ham fan Iris, 86, gets Moyes call after recovery

Mark Noble of West Ham United greets Iris Burroughs (right) at a earlier meeting of the Any Old Irons Group at London Stadium (pic Avril Husband/West Ham United FC via Getty Images)

There With You: Volunteers praised as Silvertown food hub scoops donations from Better and BH Live social enterprises

Food hub charity Community Food Enterprise has been given a donation of soft drinks and snacks to help needy families thanks to Better and BH Live, caterers at the Copper Box Arena and London Aquatics Centre, Picture: Better/GLL
Drive 24