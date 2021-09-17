Girl, 9, asking for charity donations for her birthday to support hospice

Published: 9:11 AM September 17, 2021

A “courageous” young girl from Beckton is asking for charity donations instead of birthday presents in support of a children’s hospice.

Nine-year-old Bella Ngugi was inspired by the help that Richard House provides for seriously ill children after learning about the Beckton based hospice from her mum.

Bella said: “I want to make a difference to the lives of children who are in need in my local area.

“Because of Covid-19 more people have been unwell since the start of the pandemic.

“I hope to inspire other people to be a little bit kinder during this time that has been difficult for so many, and I hope my efforts help in bringing smiles to the faces of children at Richard House.”

The hospice provides care and support to vulnerable children with complex health needs.

Richard House community fundraiser Charlie Grey said: “We have been blown away by Bella’s kindness and courage.

“By raising money to support our work for her birthday, she is helping us to reach over 300 families with a seriously ill child in the local community.

“It is rare that such a young person is brave enough to go out into her community and speak on behalf of a cause she believes in.

“Bella is an inspiration to us all.”

Bella’s compassion and generosity has been inspired by her Christian faith - her dad Reverend Peter Ngugi fundraised for St Joseph’s Hospice in Hackney and she spent time with her family in Kenya in 2019.

Bella’s mum Belinda said: “Helping children less fortunate in Kenya made Bella view the idea of going to school as a privilege.

“Seeing children honouring their clothes that had holes in them, and caring for them was eye opening for her.”

Bella’s fundraising efforts have included raising awareness of Richard House in her youth group at St Mark’s Church in Beckton and her school.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bellasbirthday to donate to Bella’s fundraiser.