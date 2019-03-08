Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Inside the world of Here East where businesses can grow and prosper

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 August 2019

Here East in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: GG Archard

Here East in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: GG Archard

GG Archard

There aren't many places where you'd find a broadcasting studio, three universities and a whole host of start-up companies sitting side by side.

The Trampery at The Gantry at Here East. Picture: Rory GardinerThe Trampery at The Gantry at Here East. Picture: Rory Gardiner

But then again, Here East isn't like most places.

The former London 2012 broadcast and press centres  have undergone a multi-million pound transformation and features a variety of spaces for companies of all shapes and sizes - from an artist working alone in a studio to global broadcaster BT Sport.

Gavin Poole, CEO of Here East, said: "We've spent a lot of time trying to understand the needs of the businesses here.

"A key part of what we do here is the London Innovation Centre.

CEO of Here East, Gavin Poole. Picture: Here East,CEO of Here East, Gavin Poole. Picture: Here East,

"It's space for compaines wanting to grow to get access to finance, PR, that sort of thing."

The co-working space, known as Plexal, provides a location for start-ups to work alongside each other and benefit from the skills of their fellow entrepreneurs.

Here East is around 70pc full and Gavin explained that the aim was to have 5,500 people working or studying at the site - up from the current 4,000.

You may also want to watch:

Of those, around 1,000 were students at the site's three universities - Staffordshire, Loughborough and UCL.

"Having universities here provides them with space and opportunities they may not otherwise have had."

The intention is for many of those studying at Here East to move on to employment at the site, if they so wish.

And inspiring the next generation of creative talent is part of Here East community manager Jasel Nandha's job.

Plexal in Here East. Picture: Ciaran McCrickardPlexal in Here East. Picture: Ciaran McCrickard

"We've just had the East Education summer school,  which had 450 young people who came during the two weeks," she said.

"We had fashion workshops, things like that, to give them a taste of what we do."

The venue also features a series of 21 affordable studios, known as the Trampery on the Gantry. The flatpack huts, which are situated on the side of the former broadcast centre and face Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, are home to a whole host of creative industries.

"Each one pays homage to the area's heritage in its design," Jasel explained.

Here East in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: GG ArchardHere East in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: GG Archard

House manager Kate Allen said that the majority of studios have been occupied by creative businesses based in Hackney Wick and Fish Island.

Most Read

Teenager stabbed to death in Plaistow

The teenager was stabbed to death in Chadd Green. Picture: Google

Residents speak out about rising knife crime in Plaistow after fatal stabbing of teenager

Chadd Green, Plaistow was cordoned off on Tuesday (August 27) as police cotinued to investigate the fatal stabbing of an18-year-old man. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Seven family homes to be built in Forest Gate

Artist's impression of the Radlett Close development. Picture: Stockwool

Plaistow shop’s alcohol licence suspended after teen stabbed over price of a drink

The International Food Store has been given five weeks to put its house in order after a teenager was stabbed following a row over the price of a drink. Picture: Google

Newham sees largest fall in pub numbers as 1-in-10 closed last year

Victoria Cross pub in Manor Park

Most Read

Teenager stabbed to death in Plaistow

The teenager was stabbed to death in Chadd Green. Picture: Google

Residents speak out about rising knife crime in Plaistow after fatal stabbing of teenager

Chadd Green, Plaistow was cordoned off on Tuesday (August 27) as police cotinued to investigate the fatal stabbing of an18-year-old man. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Seven family homes to be built in Forest Gate

Artist's impression of the Radlett Close development. Picture: Stockwool

Plaistow shop’s alcohol licence suspended after teen stabbed over price of a drink

The International Food Store has been given five weeks to put its house in order after a teenager was stabbed following a row over the price of a drink. Picture: Google

Newham sees largest fall in pub numbers as 1-in-10 closed last year

Victoria Cross pub in Manor Park

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Saracens new boy Daly delighted with England success

England's Elliot Daly in action during the Quilter International match against Ireland at Twickenham Stadium (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Boxing: Yarde ‘will be world champion’ claims Kovalev

Cricket: Newham end on high against Ace Avengers

Adnan Ashraf hit 132 for Newham against Ace Avengers

Inside the world of Here East where businesses can grow and prosper

Here East in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: GG Archard

Jeremy Corbyn calls for second homes levy as tens of thousands of properties sit empty in crisis-hit London

A block in West Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists