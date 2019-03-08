Inside the world of Here East where businesses can grow and prosper

Here East in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: GG Archard GG Archard

There aren't many places where you'd find a broadcasting studio, three universities and a whole host of start-up companies sitting side by side.

The Trampery at The Gantry at Here East. Picture: Rory Gardiner The Trampery at The Gantry at Here East. Picture: Rory Gardiner

But then again, Here East isn't like most places.

The former London 2012 broadcast and press centres have undergone a multi-million pound transformation and features a variety of spaces for companies of all shapes and sizes - from an artist working alone in a studio to global broadcaster BT Sport.

Gavin Poole, CEO of Here East, said: "We've spent a lot of time trying to understand the needs of the businesses here.

"A key part of what we do here is the London Innovation Centre.

CEO of Here East, Gavin Poole. Picture: Here East, CEO of Here East, Gavin Poole. Picture: Here East,

"It's space for compaines wanting to grow to get access to finance, PR, that sort of thing."

The co-working space, known as Plexal, provides a location for start-ups to work alongside each other and benefit from the skills of their fellow entrepreneurs.

Here East is around 70pc full and Gavin explained that the aim was to have 5,500 people working or studying at the site - up from the current 4,000.

Of those, around 1,000 were students at the site's three universities - Staffordshire, Loughborough and UCL.

"Having universities here provides them with space and opportunities they may not otherwise have had."

The intention is for many of those studying at Here East to move on to employment at the site, if they so wish.

And inspiring the next generation of creative talent is part of Here East community manager Jasel Nandha's job.

Plexal in Here East. Picture: Ciaran McCrickard Plexal in Here East. Picture: Ciaran McCrickard

"We've just had the East Education summer school, which had 450 young people who came during the two weeks," she said.

"We had fashion workshops, things like that, to give them a taste of what we do."

The venue also features a series of 21 affordable studios, known as the Trampery on the Gantry. The flatpack huts, which are situated on the side of the former broadcast centre and face Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, are home to a whole host of creative industries.

"Each one pays homage to the area's heritage in its design," Jasel explained.

Here East in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: GG Archard Here East in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: GG Archard

House manager Kate Allen said that the majority of studios have been occupied by creative businesses based in Hackney Wick and Fish Island.