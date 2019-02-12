Search

Beckton teen misses out on St John Ambulance Cadet of the Year

PUBLISHED: 10:39 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 21 February 2019

Raisa-Mihaela Stefanescu, St John Ambulance Cadet of the Year finalist, with chief volunteer Ann Cable and chief executive of St John Ambulance Martin Houghton-Brown. Picture: Brian Aldrich/St John Ambulance.

Raisa-Mihaela Stefanescu, St John Ambulance Cadet of the Year finalist, with chief volunteer Ann Cable and chief executive of St John Ambulance Martin Houghton-Brown. Picture: Brian Aldrich/St John Ambulance.

Brian Aldrich/St John Ambulance

A Beckton teenager up for St John Ambulance’s Cadet of the Year has narrowly missed out on the award.

Cadet of the Year finalists 2019. Picture: Brian Aldrich/St John Ambulance.Cadet of the Year finalists 2019. Picture: Brian Aldrich/St John Ambulance.

Raisa-Mihaela Stefanescu, 14, qualified for the three-day contest after being named St John Ambulance City of London’s Lord Mayor’s Cadet.

A pupil at The Kingsford Community School, she has been going to the St John Ambulance’s East Ham Unit for three years and hopes to go into medicine.

Raisa said: “Despite not winning, the life skills and friendships I have made over the course of the three days has been incredible - receiving the opportunity to meet cadets from all over the country was an experience I will never forget.”

“Regardless of the outcome, personally, the mere fact that I had the opportunity to compete in such a tough and intense competition has built up my resilience and confidence.”

She added that speaking to her fellow cadets from across the country has given her new ideas and goals she wants to accomplish in her year as Lord Mayor’s Cadet.

As part of the tests the cadets were interviewed by the charity’s chief executive Martin Houghton-Brown and helped design a uniform for space age volunteers.

“Our Cadet of the Year competition is always one of the highlights in our calendar and this weekend has been truly inspirational,” said St John Ambulance’s Chief Volunteer, Ann Cable, who led the team of assessors putting the cadets through their paces.

“All of the cadets have been fabulous; I’m lucky to work with so many talented young people who have each told their own story about how they have travelled through St John – many overcoming personal challenges along the way.

“Their energy, enthusiasm and passion for making a real difference in their communities is awe-inspiring.”

National Cadet of the Year was won by Mary Oshinyemi, 17, from Plymouth. London and South regional Cadet of the Year was won by 14-year-old Oliver Faragher, from Shoreham.

St John Ambulance promotes the training and practice of first aid. It trains people in life-saving skills, provides its services at events nationwide and helps with medical incidents and emergencies.

The 140-year-old charity trains around 500,000 people each year.

