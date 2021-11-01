Firefighters tackle Beckton supermarket blaze
Published: 7:44 AM November 1, 2021
- Credit: LFB
The roof of a supermarket in Beckton has been destroyed by a blaze.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called just after 4am yesterday (October 31) to the supermarket on Tollgate Road.
Eight fire engines attended the incident and around 60 firefighters tackled the fire, which damaged part of the roof.
The fire was under control by 7am.
Fire crews from East Ham, Plaistow, Barking, Poplar, Ilford, Homerton, Stratford and Millwall fire stations are at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
