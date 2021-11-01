News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Firefighters tackle Beckton supermarket blaze

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 7:44 AM November 1, 2021
lfb crews at work

Crews from Barking, Whitechapel, Plaistow and East Ham fire stations were at the scene. - Credit: LFB

The roof of a supermarket in Beckton has been destroyed by a blaze.  

London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called just after 4am yesterday (October 31) to the supermarket on Tollgate Road.  

Eight fire engines attended the incident and around 60 firefighters tackled the fire, which damaged part of the roof.  

The fire was under control by 7am.  

Fire crews from East Ham, Plaistow, Barking, Poplar, Ilford, Homerton, Stratford and Millwall fire stations are at the scene. 

You may also want to watch:

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Appeal after 'minicab damaged, driver racially abused' in Stratford
  2. 2 Mapped: Possession of weapons across east London
  3. 3 Roadworks and rail disruptions to avoid in east London this week
  1. 4 The most expensive homes sold in your east London borough in September
  2. 5 Turkish kebab eateries named best in south and east London
  3. 6 Driver, 18, wanted for driving wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel
  4. 7 Firefighters battle blaze at Canning Town recycling plant
  5. 8 Spiking by injection incident investigated by Met Police
  6. 9 How Newham is helping children catch up on communication development
  7. 10 Jailed man caught with knife in Stratford to be handed court order
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

One of the open-air terraces at The Gantry.

Luxury hotel with artisan food market and rooftop bar to open in Stratford

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
skiers on Beckton Alps

Video

WATCH: Footage emerges of Beckton Alps ski slope

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
car meet

Video

Neighbour reports antisocial car meets around ABBA Arena building site

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
site

Cause of death remains unknown after body found in disused Forest Gate pub

Jon King

Author Picture Icon