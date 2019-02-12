Concrete slab and broken down lorry at Beckton roundabout cause misery for motorists
PUBLISHED: 10:33 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 04 March 2019
Archant
A slab of concrete in the road and a lorry with a broken axle have been causing misery for motorists.
The breakdown around the Beckton roundabout was causing queues heading south towards Charlie Browns roundabout on the A406 and westbound towards the Wennington interchange on the A13 Thames Gateway.
There are also southbound delays on the M11 to junction four.
A TfL spokesman said: “We are working to get them removed as soon as possible but cannot estimate when that will be. Approach with caution.”
For updates visit @TfLTrafficNews