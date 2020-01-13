Beckton development to bring 110 affordable homes for local people
PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 January 2020
Bellway
A housing development boasting 110 homes reserved for local people is set to launch in Beckton.
Built on brownfield land on the former East Ham Industrial Estate, the Beckton Parkside scheme will feature a mix of one, two and three-bedroom flats.
It will feature a total of 391 homes - 110 of which have been designated for people already living in certain Newham postcodes - as well as 600 sq m of commercial floorspace and 741 cycle parking spaces.
The 110 reserved homes includes 66 available at affordable rent and 44 as shared ownership properties.
Developers Bellway will also be investing £65,000 in nearby Beckton District Park as part of the planning agreement, which will include a new skate park, woodland walk and nature play trail. A new gateway at the park's entrance is also set to be created.
The Beckton Parkside launch is set to take place on Saturday, January 18, with prices starting from £272,500.
