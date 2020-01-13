Search

Advanced search

Beckton development to bring 110 affordable homes for local people

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 January 2020

Artist's impression of the Beckton Parkside development. Picture: Bellway

Artist's impression of the Beckton Parkside development. Picture: Bellway

Bellway

A housing development boasting 110 homes reserved for local people is set to launch in Beckton.

Built on brownfield land on the former East Ham Industrial Estate, the Beckton Parkside scheme will feature a mix of one, two and three-bedroom flats.

It will feature a total of 391 homes - 110 of which have been designated for people already living in certain Newham postcodes - as well as 600 sq m of commercial floorspace and 741 cycle parking spaces.

You may also want to watch:

The 110 reserved homes includes 66 available at affordable rent and 44 as shared ownership properties.

Developers Bellway will also be investing £65,000 in nearby Beckton District Park as part of the planning agreement, which  will include a new skate park, woodland walk and nature play trail. A new gateway  at the park's entrance is also set to be  created.

The Beckton Parkside launch is set to take place on Saturday, January 18, with prices starting from £272,500.

For more information, visit bellway.co.uk

Most Read

Woman injured as car smashes through window of Forest Gate fishmongers

A woman was injured when a car crashed into Fish Mela in Forest Gate on Friday, January 10. Picture: Jon King

Appeal for help tracing ‘vulnerable’ missing boy with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham

Police are appealing for help to find missing boy, Kamaree Jeffrey. Picture: MPS

Teenager, 17, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double stabbing in Forest Gate

A 17-year old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a double stabbing in Forest Gate. Picture: Khalid Malik

Crayford woman and lover guilty of murdering her ex-husband in Stratford

Asta Juskauskiene and Mantas Kvedaras. Picture: Met Police

Plaistow doctor hopes to use GP of the year award to raise Newham’s national profile

Dr Farzana Hussain collecting her GP of the Year award from host Kerry Godliman. Picture: Julian Claxton

Most Read

Woman injured as car smashes through window of Forest Gate fishmongers

A woman was injured when a car crashed into Fish Mela in Forest Gate on Friday, January 10. Picture: Jon King

Appeal for help tracing ‘vulnerable’ missing boy with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham

Police are appealing for help to find missing boy, Kamaree Jeffrey. Picture: MPS

Teenager, 17, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double stabbing in Forest Gate

A 17-year old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a double stabbing in Forest Gate. Picture: Khalid Malik

Crayford woman and lover guilty of murdering her ex-husband in Stratford

Asta Juskauskiene and Mantas Kvedaras. Picture: Met Police

Plaistow doctor hopes to use GP of the year award to raise Newham’s national profile

Dr Farzana Hussain collecting her GP of the Year award from host Kerry Godliman. Picture: Julian Claxton

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Coulson says a draw is the least Leyton Orient deserved

Orient captain Josh Coulson with keeper James McKeown (pic Simon O'Connor)

Clapton CFC pegged back for a draw with PFC Victoria

Clapton CFC in action against PFC Victoria (Pic: Max Reeves)

Leyton Orient head coach Embleton hoping for new arrivals

Orient's Geroge Marsh fires in a shot (pic Simon O'Connor)

Clapton CFC fall to defeat away to Comets

Clapton CFC women in action against the Comets (Pic: Garry Strutt)

Leyton Orient boss Embleton disappointed to only draw with Grimsby Town

Orient's Lee Angol scores a late penalty (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists