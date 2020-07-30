Search

Advanced search

New Lidl store in Beckton set to open next week

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 July 2020

A new Lidl store is set to open in Beckton next week. Photo: Rui Vieira / PA Images

A new Lidl store is set to open in Beckton next week. Photo: Rui Vieira / PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

The new Lidl store in Beckton is set to open next week.

Lidl has confirmed the supermarket on Claps Gate Lane will open for the first time on Thursday, August 6 at 7am.

Lidl says the new store has created up to 40 new jobs and forms part of the chain’s ongoing expansion plans in the UK.

Its opening hours will be 7am - 10pm from Monday to Saturday and 11am - 5pm on Sunday, with exclusive deals and special offers available during its first week.

Lidl will also provide surplus food and customer donations to the nearby Community Food Enterprise in Royal Docks.

This will be done through Lidl’s Feed it Back scheme in partnership with Neighbourly, working to help vulnerable people access quality food.

You may also want to watch:

A Lidl spokesperson said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Beckton.

“It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi award-winning products to the local community.”

The store has a 1110m² sales area and features an in-store bakery, longer-style tills, customer toilets, baby changing facilities and ample parking for cars and bicycles.

Wearing face coverings in supermarkets is now mandatory, according to government guidance.

Lidl says social distancing measures will also be in place at the store, including managing the number of people entering at any one time.

There will be floor markings reminding people to keep two metres away from others as well as dedicated cleaning stations at store entrances with hand sanitiser, disinfectant and wipes to use on trolleys and baskets.

The supermarket has also installed protective screens at checkouts and introduced protective visors and masks for staff to wear if they wish.

Customers will be encouraged to use contactless payment methods where possible.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Custom House newsagent celebrates 30 years behind the counter

Bharat Desai (left) beams after friends and customers award him for 30 years of service behind the counter at Butchers Road Newsagent. Picture: Daz

Romford cyclist loses fight for life after crash in Forest Gate, man in his 20s arrested

A cyclist from Romford has died following a collision with a car at the junction of Romford Road and Crosby Road in Forest Gate. Picture: Google

Police release images of three men sought in connection with fatal shooting

Police wish to speak with these three men following a fatal shooting in Roydon. Picture: Essex Police

Forest Gate man jailed for his part in £4.5million money laundering scam

Part of the haul discovered by police

Covid-19 survivor tells of his ordeal and its lasting impact as he urges people to take coronavirus seriously

Shimol Khakhar, who spent 20 days in ITU at Newham Hospital with coronavirus, has urged people to follow the advice and take the illness seriously. Picture: Barts Health

Most Read

Custom House newsagent celebrates 30 years behind the counter

Bharat Desai (left) beams after friends and customers award him for 30 years of service behind the counter at Butchers Road Newsagent. Picture: Daz

Romford cyclist loses fight for life after crash in Forest Gate, man in his 20s arrested

A cyclist from Romford has died following a collision with a car at the junction of Romford Road and Crosby Road in Forest Gate. Picture: Google

Police release images of three men sought in connection with fatal shooting

Police wish to speak with these three men following a fatal shooting in Roydon. Picture: Essex Police

Forest Gate man jailed for his part in £4.5million money laundering scam

Part of the haul discovered by police

Covid-19 survivor tells of his ordeal and its lasting impact as he urges people to take coronavirus seriously

Shimol Khakhar, who spent 20 days in ITU at Newham Hospital with coronavirus, has urged people to follow the advice and take the illness seriously. Picture: Barts Health

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Leyton Orient looking to find a solution with striker Sotiriou

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

Newham earn more rewards against Rainham, set early pace at top of Westley table

Action from Newham's clash with Rainham at Flanders Field (pic Tim Edwards)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 30

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during day two of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

New Lidl store in Beckton set to open next week

A new Lidl store is set to open in Beckton next week. Photo: Rui Vieira / PA Images

University of East London warns of job losses

The University of East London has bases in Stratford and the Royal Docks. Picture: Google Maps