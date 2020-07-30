New Lidl store in Beckton set to open next week

The new Lidl store in Beckton is set to open next week.

Lidl has confirmed the supermarket on Claps Gate Lane will open for the first time on Thursday, August 6 at 7am.

Lidl says the new store has created up to 40 new jobs and forms part of the chain’s ongoing expansion plans in the UK.

Its opening hours will be 7am - 10pm from Monday to Saturday and 11am - 5pm on Sunday, with exclusive deals and special offers available during its first week.

Lidl will also provide surplus food and customer donations to the nearby Community Food Enterprise in Royal Docks.

This will be done through Lidl’s Feed it Back scheme in partnership with Neighbourly, working to help vulnerable people access quality food.

A Lidl spokesperson said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Beckton.

“It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi award-winning products to the local community.”

The store has a 1110m² sales area and features an in-store bakery, longer-style tills, customer toilets, baby changing facilities and ample parking for cars and bicycles.

Wearing face coverings in supermarkets is now mandatory, according to government guidance.

Lidl says social distancing measures will also be in place at the store, including managing the number of people entering at any one time.

There will be floor markings reminding people to keep two metres away from others as well as dedicated cleaning stations at store entrances with hand sanitiser, disinfectant and wipes to use on trolleys and baskets.

The supermarket has also installed protective screens at checkouts and introduced protective visors and masks for staff to wear if they wish.

Customers will be encouraged to use contactless payment methods where possible.