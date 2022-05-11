News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Firefighters believe cigarettes caused four-hour Beckton blaze

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 11:02 AM May 11, 2022
Updated: 12:07 PM May 11, 2022
Fire at Hallywell Crescent block in Beckton, Newham

The London Fire Brigade believes the fire was caused by the unsafe disposal of cigarettes - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Forty firefighters were required to battle a blaze in Beckton last night which took four hours to get under control.

The London Fire Brigade was called to a block of flats on Hallywell Crescent just before 9.40pm yesterday (May 10).

Around 30 people had left the building before the Brigade arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Part of the roof and loft space at the third floor level of the block was damaged.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by the unsafe disposal of cigarettes. 

Station officer Scott Fitzearle said there was a build up of discarded cigarettes on the building's roof.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pensioner dies after being critically injured in East Ham crash
  2. 2 Two arrests after multi-vehicle crash on Barking Road
  3. 3 Firefighters believe cigarettes caused four-hour Beckton blaze
  1. 4 Burglars jailed for violent Upminster burglary where boy, 11, was shot
  2. 5 Man arrested on suspicion of drug offence after aggravated burglary
  3. 6 Mayor of London announces Cost of Living Hub for hardest-hit
  4. 7 Gainsborough Avenue stabbing: 14-year-old boy charged
  5. 8 Local election 2022: Labour maintains Newham majority, though Greens take Stratford Olympic Park 
  6. 9 Noble: I've had little time to think about retirement
  7. 10 Jailed: 9 east London offenders put behind bars in April

"We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you are a smoker, it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it."

The fire was under control by 1.56am today, May 11. 

Fire crews from East Ham, Plaistow, Barking, Dagenham and Poplar fire stations were at the scene.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Newham News
East London News

Don't Miss

A ballot box on election day

Local Election 2022 | Live

Live: Results from east London's local election 2022

Newham Recorder reporters

Logo Icon
Labour's Rokhsana Fiaz was re-elected as Newham's mayor, winning a total of 35,696 votes

Local Election 2022

Local election 2022: Rokhsana Fiaz wins second term as Newham mayor 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
A ballot box

Local Election 2022

Full list of Newham candidates in local elections on May 5

Alastair Lockhart, LDRS

Logo Icon
Andy Koseda, 54, of no fixed address, was jailed after threatening someone with a knife in Stratford, Newham

Knife Crime

Jailed: Man who carved swastikas into walls at the Westfield

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon