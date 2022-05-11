Firefighters believe cigarettes caused four-hour Beckton blaze
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
Forty firefighters were required to battle a blaze in Beckton last night which took four hours to get under control.
The London Fire Brigade was called to a block of flats on Hallywell Crescent just before 9.40pm yesterday (May 10).
Around 30 people had left the building before the Brigade arrived.
No injuries were reported.
Part of the roof and loft space at the third floor level of the block was damaged.
The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by the unsafe disposal of cigarettes.
Station officer Scott Fitzearle said there was a build up of discarded cigarettes on the building's roof.
"We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you are a smoker, it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it."
The fire was under control by 1.56am today, May 11.
Fire crews from East Ham, Plaistow, Barking, Dagenham and Poplar fire stations were at the scene.