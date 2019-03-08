One person cut free and traffic delays after crash on the A13 Beckton flyover

Motorists have been warned to expect delays after a crash between a car and van on the A13.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to reports of the collision at a westbound stretch of the Beckton flyover at about 3.41am today.

A Met spokeswoman said: "The van hit the central reservation. Two women and a man have been taken to hospital."

One person had to be cut free from the car, a Volkswagen Golf.

TfL has warned drivers that traffic is heavy and slow on approach with tailbacks beyond Beckton roundabout. Motorists have been warned to expect delays.