One person cut free and traffic delays after crash on the A13 Beckton flyover

PUBLISHED: 08:12 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:12 01 July 2019

Motorists have been warned of delays on the A13 after a car and van crashed earlier this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

Motorists have been warned to expect delays after a crash between a car and van on the A13.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to reports of the collision at a westbound stretch of the Beckton flyover at about 3.41am today.

A Met spokeswoman said: "The van hit the central reservation. Two women and a man have been taken to hospital."

One person had to be cut free from the car, a Volkswagen Golf.

TfL has warned drivers that traffic is heavy and slow on approach with tailbacks beyond Beckton roundabout. Motorists have been warned to expect delays.

