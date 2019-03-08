Search

Young basketballers welcome first flight on airport's newest route

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 May 2019

Newham All Star Sports Academy basketballers Matas Juodeikis, 11, Tomas Sarakojis, eight, and Alanas Stvolas, 14, at London City Airport. Picture: Andrew Baker

Andrew Baker

Three young basketball players have helped to mark the introduction of London City Airport’s newest route.

Newham All Star Sports Academy basketballers Matas Juodeikis, 11, Tomas Sarakojis, eight, and Alanas Stvolas, 14, at London City Airport with aviation director Peter Downes and LOT Polish Airlines' director of communications Adrian Kubicki. Picture: Andrew BakerNewham All Star Sports Academy basketballers Matas Juodeikis, 11, Tomas Sarakojis, eight, and Alanas Stvolas, 14, at London City Airport with aviation director Peter Downes and LOT Polish Airlines' director of communications Adrian Kubicki. Picture: Andrew Baker

The youngsters - Alanas Stvolas, 14, Matas Juodeikis, 11, and eight-year-old Tomas Sarakojis - are all part of the Newham All Star Sports Academy.

They were invited to the Royal Docks airport to welcome the inaugural flight from the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius - the country where the boys' families come from.

Flights will operate twice a day in each direction during the week, and once in each direction at the weekend, and be operated by LOT Polish Airlines.

Peter Downes, aviation director at London City Airport, said: “The route symbolises London City's ambitions to cater for the whole of London and our communities.

“With a large Lithuanian population here in Newham and nearby boroughs, this route will bring together visiting friends and relatives much more easily.”

