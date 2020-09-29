Search

Advanced search

Fire destroys balcony at block of flats in Beckton

PUBLISHED: 14:30 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 29 September 2020

About 40 firefighters tackled the blaze at the sixth floor flat in Beckton. Picture: LFB

About 40 firefighters tackled the blaze at the sixth floor flat in Beckton. Picture: LFB

Archant

A balcony has been destroyed and a sixth floor flat damaged in a fire.

Six fire engines and about 40 firefighters were called to the blaze at a block of flats in Basin Approach, Beckton, today (September 29).

Part of a seventh floor balcony was also damaged by the flames. There were no reports of any injuries.

Station commander, Shaun Fox, who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters were faced with a well developed fire on the balcony of a sixth-floor property when they arrived.

You may also want to watch:

“Crews worked hard to quickly bring the fire under control and prevent it spreading inside the flat.”

The London Fire Brigade’s 999 control officers took 10 calls to the blaze.

The brigade was called at 11.59am and the fire was under control by ten to one this afternoon.

Fire crews from East Ham, Barking, Plaistow, Stratford and Dagenham fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Clapton CFC slump to opening day defeat against Indian Gymkhana

Gymkhana clear a corner against Clapton CFC (Pic: Max Reeves)

Fire destroys balcony at block of flats in Beckton

About 40 firefighters tackled the blaze at the sixth floor flat in Beckton. Picture: LFB

Newham launches programme of Black History Month events

David Olusoga will be taking part in Newham's Black History Month programme. Picture: Ian West/PA

‘I love my job and wouldn’t do anything else’: We speak to a NewVIc teacher about her career

Annabelle Herring is a teacher of foundation learning, health and childcare at NewVIc College

Growing number of schools with Covid-19 infections a ‘cause for concern’, union says

Children have to follow social distancing measures in school. Picture: Jacob King/PA