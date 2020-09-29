Fire destroys balcony at block of flats in Beckton

About 40 firefighters tackled the blaze at the sixth floor flat in Beckton. Picture: LFB Archant

A balcony has been destroyed and a sixth floor flat damaged in a fire.

Six fire engines and about 40 firefighters were called to the blaze at a block of flats in Basin Approach, Beckton, today (September 29).

Part of a seventh floor balcony was also damaged by the flames. There were no reports of any injuries.

Station commander, Shaun Fox, who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters were faced with a well developed fire on the balcony of a sixth-floor property when they arrived.

“Crews worked hard to quickly bring the fire under control and prevent it spreading inside the flat.”

The London Fire Brigade’s 999 control officers took 10 calls to the blaze.

The brigade was called at 11.59am and the fire was under control by ten to one this afternoon.

Fire crews from East Ham, Barking, Plaistow, Stratford and Dagenham fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.