Barts chief exec and nurse scoop gongs in New Year's Honours

Published: 7:00 AM December 31, 2020

L-R: Barts' Alwen Williams and Anne Claydon have been named in the New Year's Honours. - Credit: Barts

An NHS trust chief executive and hospital nurse have been named in the New Year's Honours.

The boss of Barts Health NHS Trust, Alwen Williams, is to be made a dame in recognition of her inspiring leadership while nurse Anne Claydon is to receive a British Empire Medal (BEM).

Barts operates from four main hospitals: The Royal London, St Bartholomew's, Whipps Cross and Newham.

Anne, who has worked at Newham Hospital since 1994, thought it was a joke when she first heard of her award.

Now the reality has sunk in, she said: “I feel very honoured and humbled to receive such an honour, especially given the fact that I couldn’t do any of my work without the fantastic support of those I work with.

"The doctors and nurses at Newham Hospital, and across Barts Health are brilliant, hardworking dedicated individuals.

“Receiving this honour is recognition for all of our hard work, not any one individual’s. Without teamwork, nothing would be possible.”

Anne worked as a sister and then a matron at Newham before she was asked to lead a diabetes unit.

She also works in The Royal London, Mile End and St Bartholomew’s hospitals' diabetes units as well as with Diabetes UK.

Ms Williams' official citation pays tribute to her achievement in transforming Barts Health since taking the helm five years ago.

“Alwen Williams has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the NHS over a 40 year career, working tirelessly to improve healthcare for east London,” it says.

Barts is one of the largest acute hospital groups in the country, serving a population of 2.5million people.

When she took over, the trust was in special measures. The majority of services are now rated good or outstanding.

Ms Williams said she was surprised and delighted to accept the honour, but insisted it was recognition of what staff had achieved.

“I could not have done anything without the support of great senior leaders and the commitment and dedication of our fantastic staff.

"Thank you to everyone who kept faith with us on our continuing improvement journey,” she said.

Ian Peters, chair of Barts Health NHS Trust, said: “Alwen has made an outstanding contribution to east London healthcare over many years – and she is continuing to lead our transformation in patient outcomes and experience."

Ms Williams was recognised in the 2009 Queen’s Birthday Honours with a CBE.