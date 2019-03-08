Search

East London's hospital trust among the best for helping the disadvantaged access opportunity

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 October 2019

Staff at Barts Health NHS trust. The trust has come 66th out of the top 75 organisations in the Social Mobility Employers Index 2019. Picture: Barts Health.

Barts Health

The hospital trust for Newham and Tower Hamlets has been praised for its work providing opportunities in east London.

Barts Health has been ranked 66th out of the top 75 employers in this year's Social Mobility Employer Index, which measures efforts to work with talent from all backgrounds. Reaching out to schools with a high number of pupils on free school meals and offering apprenticeships are among its efforts. It's the third year running the trust has appeared on the list.

"Barts Health is on the road to becoming a real anchor institution for east London," said Andrew Attfield, associate director of public health at the trust.

"This means making sure that our employment opportunities are available to all, taking a proactive approach to social mobility issues and increasing awareness of NHS career paths.

"We work in some of the most deprived communities in England, so this work has a real impact on our patients and their families and supports the reduction of health inequalities."

