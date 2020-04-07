Search

Barts Charity launches appeal to raise £250,000 for hospitals during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 April 2020

Barts Health NHS Trust chaplain Tasha Critchlow with one of the iPads which have been bought to help coronavirus patients keep in touch with loved ones. Picture: Barts Charity

Barts Health NHS Trust chaplain Tasha Critchlow with one of the iPads which have been bought to help coronavirus patients keep in touch with loved ones. Picture: Barts Charity

Barts Charity

An emergency £250,000 fundraising appeal has been launched to provide items such as wash kits for hospital staff and iPads to keep coronavirus patients connected to their families.

Medical staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). Picture: PAMedical staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). Picture: PA

Barts Health NHS Trust has taken on responsibility for running the temporary NHS Nightingale at the ExCeL – which will take patients from Newham, Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets – in addition to its five permanent hospitals, The Royal London, Newham, Mile End, Whipps Cross and Barts.

Barts Charity has launched the appeal – which we are backing – to support staff and patients. A spokesman said: “Our NHS heroes are working tirelessly, under extreme pressure.

“They’re going the extra mile, every day, to take care of us and our loved ones. And they need our support more than ever.

“With your support, we can provide emergency funds to help them cope with the challenges they’re facing, every day. Whether it’s home comforts for a staff rest area, the latest technology to enable them to help their patients, or long-term support for their mental well-being, we’ll be there.”

The money raised during the appeal will be used to support staff and patients in a variety of ways.

So far, £25,000 has been donated towards the development of coronavirus-proof visors which can be made using 3D printers.

These are being created at Queen Mary University of London to be used by Royal London staff who are dealing with patients who have the virus.

A further £80,000 is funding iPads for patients.

These will be used at hospitals across the trust.

Further initiatives to be funded by the charity include staff wash kits and wellbeing support.

There have been 140 patients with coronavirus who have died at the trust’s hospitals so far, out of more than 5,000 people with the disease to die across the country.

Those figures could increase significantly following the opening of the Nightingale Hospital, which will have the capacity to care for 4,000 coronavirus patients at a time.

To make a donation to the appeal, visit justgiving.com/campaign/barts-charity-NHS-appeal

