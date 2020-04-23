There With You: Defibrillators from Newham housing developments donated to St John Ambulance

Barratt construction director Bruce Constantine with donated defibrillators. Picture: Barratt Barratt

Seven defibrillators have been donated from two Newham building sites to be used in the fight against coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Housebuilder Barratt has handed over the life-saving equipment from its Upton Gardens and Myrtle Road developments to St John Ambulance.

You may also want to watch:

They are among 400 defibrillators normally kept on construction sites in case of emergency to be given to the ambulance charity, which has launched a nationwide appeal to source the much-needed equipment.

Pam Reardon, sales and marketing director for Barratt East London, said: “We are pleased to be able to donate this essential equipment to where it is urgently needed – and to help St John Ambulance and the NHS who are on the frontline.

“We are indebted to our NHS and so where we can assist with their efforts and help to save lives, both here in Newham and across the UK, we will continue to do everything we can.”