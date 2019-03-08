Barking Road emergency sewer repairs to begin on Friday

Barking Road will be partially closed between Augers Lane and New City Road. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Barking Road will be partially closed for several weeks while essential sewer repairs are carried out.

The work, which is required after damange to the brick structure increased the chances of a potentially hazardous blockage, is due to begin on Friday, March 15.

It is intended to be completed by the end of April.

Throughout the process, one lane will be closed between Augers Lane and New City Road, with manually-operated traffic lights in place.

The petrol garage on that section of the road will be closed for the duration of the repairs.

Neil Levy from Thames Water said: “While we’re sorry for any problems this creates on the roads, it is vital we get the work done now.

“Occasionally, problems occur in our sewer system and if we do not act quickly it can lead to pollution incidents which may have a devastating impact on the environment or flood our customers’ homes.

“Water and sewage services in the area will not be affected and we’ll aim to get everything back to normal as soon as possible.”