Man found ‘seriously injured’ in Barking Road

A man was found by police suffering a head injury in Barking Road. Picture: Google Archant

A man was found seriously injured following reports of an attack.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victim, who is aged in his 30s, was at first thought to have been stabbed when police located him in Barking Road after they were called at 6.45pm on July 9.

You may also want to watch:

However, after a closer look he was found to have suffered a head injury.

A Met police spokesperson said: “The injured man was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.”

There have been no arrests at this stage, but enquiries are continuing.

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 and give the reference 6506/09JUL.