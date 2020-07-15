Man found ‘seriously injured’ in Barking Road
PUBLISHED: 14:04 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:04 15 July 2020
Archant
A man was found seriously injured following reports of an attack.
The victim, who is aged in his 30s, was at first thought to have been stabbed when police located him in Barking Road after they were called at 6.45pm on July 9.
You may also want to watch:
However, after a closer look he was found to have suffered a head injury.
A Met police spokesperson said: “The injured man was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.”
There have been no arrests at this stage, but enquiries are continuing.
Any witnesses are asked to call 101 and give the reference 6506/09JUL.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.