'Every little helps': Food donations from Tesco feeds needy refugees and migrants

Leftover food from Tesco branches in Bow and Barking are being used to feed needy refugees and migrants in Newham.

The supermarket giant donates the surplus food to The Renewal Programme in High Street North, Manor Park, which provides meals to people it helps as part of its Refugee and Migrant Project.

The initiative through Tesco's Community Food Connection provides charities with leftover food weekly to give to those most in need. Ruth Bravery, chief executive of The Renewal Programme, said: "Food is so important. The refugees and migrants we work with have no recourse to public funds and so do not have the money to cover their daily living needs.

"They tell us how the food from our project means that they are able to give their children fresh food or food to take to school. This could not be done without the food donations we receive."

Tesco's head of community Alec Brown added: "I would invite any group that thinks they could benefit from the scheme to contact FareShare, as we have the capacity to help even more good causes."

You can contact FareShare by visiting fareshare.org.uk/fareshare-foodcloud to register.