Why these two mojitos could cost a bar in Newham up to £20,000

Picture: MPS Newham

These two cocktails could end up costing a bar in Stratford hundreds of pounds and possibly its licence.

The mojitos were served to two schoolchildren aged 14 and 16 during an operation by Newham Police yesterday to catch traders who carry out illegal sales.

Both teenagers were able to buy the alcohol, costing a total of £7.95 on a two for the price of one promotion, at 5.30pm despite being under 18.

Retailers caught flouting the rules could be fined up to £20,000, lose its licence and if a consistent offender its premises could be closed down.

Newham Police, who tweeted out a photo of the drinks today, told the Recorder the person who sold the drink and the company that owns the bar will be prosecuted.