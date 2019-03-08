Search

Why these two mojitos could cost a bar in Newham up to £20,000

PUBLISHED: 15:22 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 12 July 2019

The two mojitos were sold to a 14 and 16 year old. Picture: MPS Newham

These two cocktails could end up costing a bar in Stratford hundreds of pounds and possibly its licence.

The mojitos were served to two schoolchildren aged 14 and 16 during an operation by Newham Police yesterday to catch traders who carry out illegal sales.

Both teenagers were able to buy the alcohol, costing a total of £7.95 on a two for the price of one promotion, at 5.30pm despite being under 18.

Retailers caught flouting the rules could be fined up to £20,000, lose its licence and if a consistent offender its premises could be closed down.

Newham Police, who tweeted out a photo of the drinks today, told the Recorder the person who sold the drink and the company that owns the bar will be prosecuted.

Mother whose daughter died suddenly on holiday pleads with government to help bring her body home

Anita Aguda from West Ham died days into a holiday in Greece. Picture: Courtesy of the family

Man in his 20s is stabbed in Canning Town

Police are at the scene of the stabbing in Barking Road. Picture: Twitter/NewhamMPS

Muslim parents air their concerns ahead of planned changes to sex education

Muslim parents met Little Ilford's managers on Thursday (July 4) to share their concerns about relationships and sex education plans. Picture: JON KING

Manhunt underway after two women raped in Newham and Leyton

Police were called to a street in Plaistow following the first rape on July 1. Picture: MPS

Arrests after Stratford man, 27, shot dead outside snooker club

The 27-year-old from Stratford was shot dead in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton. Picture: Google Maps

