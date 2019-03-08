Football tournament organised in memory of stabbed teenager Baptista Adjei

A seven-a-side under-16 football tournament has been organised in memory of a fatally stabbed teenager.

St Bonaventure's pupil Baptista Adjei, 15, died outside the Stratford Centre in the Broadway on Thursday, October 10.

Flanders FC head coach, Jeff Merrifield, who knew Baptista, said: "He was part of a team I ran until last year. He was very bubbly, very high energy.

"He was full of spontaneous laughter, with massive smiles. He was only 15, just starting out in life."

Saturday's tournament at the Bobby Moore Pavilion in Flanders Playing Fields, Napier Road, East Ham, has been set up to keep Baptista's memory alive and prevent the public from becoming desensitised to knife crime.

"We want Baptista to impact as many people as possible," Jeff said.

Teams of boys and girls will play separately in aid of Baptista's family during the three-hour long competition organised by Flanders FC and Bonny Downs Community Association.

It costs £4 per player. For more information contact Jeff on 07709758661.