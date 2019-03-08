Search

Advanced search

Football tournament organised in memory of stabbed teenager Baptista Adjei

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 November 2019

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A seven-a-side under-16 football tournament has been organised in memory of a fatally stabbed teenager.

St Bonaventure's pupil Baptista Adjei, 15, died outside the Stratford Centre in the Broadway on Thursday, October 10.

Flanders FC head coach, Jeff Merrifield, who knew Baptista, said: "He was part of a team I ran until last year. He was very bubbly, very high energy.

You may also want to watch:

"He was full of spontaneous laughter, with massive smiles. He was only 15, just starting out in life."

Saturday's tournament at the Bobby Moore Pavilion in Flanders Playing Fields, Napier Road, East Ham, has been set up to keep Baptista's memory alive and prevent the public from becoming desensitised to knife crime.

"We want Baptista to impact as many people as possible," Jeff said.

Teams of boys and girls will play separately in aid of Baptista's family during the three-hour long competition organised by Flanders FC and Bonny Downs Community Association.

It costs £4 per player. For more information contact Jeff on 07709758661.

Related articles

Most Read

Family reveals damage wreaked on home in five-month battle with builder

Shabana Khanam, right, and the state the property was left in. Pictures: Shabana Khanam

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Football tournament organised in memory of stabbed teenager Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Prosecutor breaks down in court over murder of mum and children in East Ham

Juli Begum and her daughters Thanha and Anika. Picture: Met Police

‘We hope customers will love it’: New Morrisons opens in Canning Town

Cllr Rohit Dasgupta cut the ribbon to officially open the new Morrisons in Canning Town. Picture: David Parry

Most Read

Family reveals damage wreaked on home in five-month battle with builder

Shabana Khanam, right, and the state the property was left in. Pictures: Shabana Khanam

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Football tournament organised in memory of stabbed teenager Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Prosecutor breaks down in court over murder of mum and children in East Ham

Juli Begum and her daughters Thanha and Anika. Picture: Met Police

‘We hope customers will love it’: New Morrisons opens in Canning Town

Cllr Rohit Dasgupta cut the ribbon to officially open the new Morrisons in Canning Town. Picture: David Parry

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham ratings v Newcastle United defeat

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premiership match at The London Stadium, London.

O’s coach Fletcher says they lacked quality in the final third

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Football tournament organised in memory of stabbed teenager Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Family reveals damage wreaked on home in five-month battle with builder

Shabana Khanam, right, and the state the property was left in. Pictures: Shabana Khanam

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists