Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Four-year-old with rare condition invited to watch English National Ballet performance

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:34 20 December 2018

Leyana Baltaji with her ballet shoes and some of the English National Ballet dancers. Picture: Richard House

Leyana Baltaji with her ballet shoes and some of the English National Ballet dancers. Picture: Richard House

Richard House

A four-year-old with a passion for dance has received a very special Christmas treat - a trip to watch the English National Ballet perform.

Leyana Baltaji and her parents with some of the English National Ballet dancers. Picture: Richard HouseLeyana Baltaji and her parents with some of the English National Ballet dancers. Picture: Richard House

Leyana Baltaji, who has Jeune syndrome - a rare disease that affects her vital organs - was invited to watch a working dress rehearsal of Nutcracker at the London Coliseum.

The visit was organised by Richard House Children’s Hospice, who approached the dance company and told them about Leyana and her love of ballet.

The little girl, who uses a ventilator to help her breathe, has been attending the Beckton hospice since she was a baby.

Dad Luay explained: “Leyana loves coming to Richard House. She gets such a warm welcome from everyone and gets so much from her time there.

Leyana Baltaji, four, with dad Luay and mum Lubna.Picture: Richard HouseLeyana Baltaji, four, with dad Luay and mum Lubna.Picture: Richard House

“Ballet is her passion and when the hospice told us they had spoken to English National Ballet and that Leyana was invited to see a real ballet, we almost cried with joy. ”

Accompanied by parents Luay and Lubna, Leyana - from Bow - was able to meet dancers from the corps de ballet and was even given her own pair of ballet shoes.

Luay said: “They were so considerate, we had a box so there was comfort and space for Leyana’s life-saving equipment.

“Coming here is something we never thought we could make happen and we are so very grateful to the dancers for the ballet shoes and to the ballet company for a wonderful evening.”

Fleur Derbyshire Fox, director of engagement at English National Ballet said:“We were delighted to welcome Leyana and her family to our working stage rehearsal to experience the magic of English National Ballet’s Nutcracker this Christmas time.

“It was wonderful to see how much Leyana enjoyed this special evening.”

Steve Howey, Richard House ambassador, added: “We cannot thank English National Ballet enough for their kindness.

“Many of the families we support are either unable, or find it extremely difficult to organise visits to the theatre, so the offer from the company was just perfect.

“The corps de ballet ensured Leyana and her parents received a very warm welcome. Just like the Nutcracker, the smile on Leyana’s face was magical.”

Related articles

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Newham Council launches borough-wide review of parking

The council is hosting two events for residents to air their views on parking in Newham. Picture: LBBD

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The stabbing took place in Upton Lane in Forest Gate: Pic: Twitter@AlisaMaaa

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

J Hus, who has six convictions for 10 offences, has been jailed today. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

An open letter to Lewis Hamilton from Stevenage’s People for People founder after ‘slums’ comment

#includeImage($article, 225)

Lewis Hamilton criticised for calling Stevenage ‘the slums’ in BBC SPOTY speech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

#includeImage($article, 225)

Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman assaulted after defending Stevenage bus driver from vile passenger

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Boxing: Whyte, Chisora relishing heavyweight rematch

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora at their final press conference ahead of their heavyweight fight at the O2 Arena (pic Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

LA Clippers Gallinari told NBA stars to enjoy London experience

Danilo Gallinari of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Miami Heat (Pic: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Fundraising begins for ex-QPR and Orient midfielder Brazier

Leyton Orient's Matthew Brazier (right) challenges Rushden & Diamond rival David Bell for the ball (pic: Chris Young/PA Images).

London Pulse eager to start Super League campaign well following pre-season success

Jas Odeogberin in action for London Pulse (Pic: Marc Morris)

O’s winger expecting positive reaction to recent league loss

Leyton Orient midfielder James Brophy (right) is congratulated on his goal against Beaconsfield Town by Craig Clay (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists